Understanding subcutaneous fat: Functions, differences, and management

Do you know that layer of softness just beneath your skin? That's subcutaneous fat, an unsung hero with an array of roles that often goes unnoticed.

Nestled between the muscles and dermis, this fat layer cushions the body against knocks and tumbles, providing a protective barrier. It's like the body's natural airbag.

Not stopping there, it lends a hand to blood vessels and nerves, guiding them from the skin to the muscles. Remember how you're never too hot or too cold? Yep, subcutaneous fat helps regulate body temperature, making sure you stay cozy regardless of the weather.

Not to mention, it plays a part in connecting the skin's middle layer (dermis) to the muscles and bones through specialized tissues.

What is the difference between visceral fat and subcutaneous fat?

There's a cousin in the fat family known as visceral fat. Unlike subcutaneous fat that's just under the skin's surface, visceral fat hangs out deep within the belly, surrounding vital organs like the stomach and liver.

The twist is, you can't spot it from the outside, and only special techniques can unveil its hiding place. Meanwhile, subcutaneous fat is the kind you can touch – you know, that pinchable layer around the hips, thighs, belly, and, well, pretty much everywhere you can grab a bit of flesh.

How to get rid of subcutaneous fat

Protein keeps you fuller for longer and aids with maintaining weight. (Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Pexels)

Dieting

Picture this: a well-balanced diet with a touch of calorie consciousness. That's the secret sauce.

Load up on lean proteins, whole grains, vegetables and fruits, while easing up on the high-calorie, sugary and fatty goodies. Protein, the unsung hero, keeps you full for longer and aids in maintaining a healthy weight.

Wrangling back those carbs, sugars, salt and red meat will also steer you towards fat reduction.

HIIT

Time to put those muscles in motion. A mix of exercises is your magic potion: aerobics, strength training, cardio workouts and high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to keep things spicy.

These moves are like your secret agents for erasing those stored-up energy reserves.

Consistent sleep routine

Don't underestimate the power of a good night's sleep. Shortchanging your sleep leads to cravings for carb-loaded, calorie-packed treats.

So, tuck yourself in with a consistent sleep routine, no screens before bedtime, and keep those hefty meals at bay. Your dreams will thank you, and so will your fat levels.

Stress less

Regular check-ins allowto maintain track of your body. (Annushka Ahuja/Pexels)

Meet cortisol – the hormone that can throw a wrench into your fat-loss goals. When you're stressed, cortisol barges in, commanding the body to hoard extra fat, but you're smarter than that.

Meditation, deep breathing, yoga – pick your weapon and combat stress. Your subcutaneous fat will thank you for the peace. In this journey, your healthcare provider is your compass.

Regular check-ins help keep tabs on your body fat, including subcutaneous fat. If your at-home measurements start ringing alarm bells, don't hesitate to reach out. Experts can evaluate your risks and cook up a tailor-made recipe for diet and exercise that's just right for you.

In a nutshell, subcutaneous fat, while often overlooked, needs a little TLC to stay in harmony with your health goals.

By making some smart moves – tweaking your diet, embracing sweat sessions, embracing sleep, and dialing down stress – you will be waving goodbye to those unwanted fat pals. Remember, it's all about balance and the long game. Your body will thank you for keeping peace with it.