Understanding the Symptoms of Lupus Erythematosus

Chronic autoimmune disease Lupus erythematosus, sometimes referred to as lupus, can affect several bodily parts. It can show a range of symptoms and is defined by inflammation.

Lupus erythematosus can be challenging to diagnose since some of its symptoms may resemble those of other conditions. So, it's crucial to be aware of the typical lupus symptoms and signs.

In this article, we will look at the main symptoms of lupus erythematosus.

What Are The Signs & Symptoms of Lupus Erythematosus?

Image via Unsplash

1. Fatigue and Fever

Early signs of lupus erythematosus may include fatigue and chronic weariness. Even after obtaining enough rest, a lot of people with lupus still feel exhausted. This exhaustion can be crippling and seriously interfere with day-to-day activity.

Patients with lupus frequently have recurrent low-grade fevers in addition to exhaustion. These fevers might linger for a long time and come with chills sometimes.

2. Joint and Muscle Pain

Muscle and joint discomfort are common lupus symptoms. Lupus patients frequently develop symptoms resembling arthritis, such as swollen, painful, and stiff joints.

Morning stiffness may come along with the pain and it may move from one joint to another. Myalgia, a term used to describe the muscular pain caused by lupus, can be localized or broad and may get worse with activity or exercise.

3. Skin Rashes

Image via News Medical

A common symptom of lupus erythematosus is skin rashes. The malar rash, which has a butterfly-like pattern over the nose and cheeks, is one of the most recognized rashes. Due to its photosensitivity, this rash tends to get worse when exposed to the sun.

Additional skin symptoms of lupus include photosensitivity, which makes the skin more sensitive to sunlight, and discoid rash, which shows up as raised red spots with scaling.

4. Photosensitivity and Hair Loss

Enhanced sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) light is referred to as photosensitivity. Those who have lupus may react to sunlight more severely, which may result in rashes, hives, or even a flare-up of systemic symptoms.

Another typical lupus symptom that is quite frequent is hair loss. It might show up as hair loss in patches or as thinning hair on the scalp or other parts of the body.

5. Respiratory and Cardiovascular Symptoms

Moreover, the cardiovascular and pulmonary systems may be impacted by lupus erythematosus. Inflammation of the heart or the lining of the lungs (pleurisy) can cause chest discomfort and shortness of breath (pericarditis).

Vasculitis, an inflammatory condition of the blood vessels, can cause impaired circulation and Raynaud's phenomenon, in which the fingers and toes become white or blue in reaction to cold temperatures or stress.

6. Kidney and Digestive Complications

Image via HSS

A serious consequence of lupus is lupus nephritis, an inflammation of the kidneys. Leg edema, elevated blood pressure, and variations in urination frequency or color are also symptoms. Moreover, lupus can impact the digestive system, causing symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal discomfort. Lupus patients may occasionally lose their appetite or unintentionally lose weight.

7. Neurological and Psychological Symptoms

Many neurological symptoms might result from lupus erythematosus's ability to affect the central nervous system. They could include memory issues, disorientation, convulsions, and headaches. People with lupus may also have psychological symptoms such as anxiety, sadness, mood fluctuations, and cognitive impairments in addition to neurological symptoms.

The symptoms of the complicated autoimmune illness Lupus erythematosus are varied. For the problem to be identified and managed early on, it is essential to recognize these signs. It's crucial to keep in mind that lupus symptoms can differ widely from person to person and that not everyone will have the same constellation or degree of symptoms.

See a healthcare provider as soon as you feel you may have lupus so they can make a correct diagnosis and create a personalized treatment plan for you.

Poll : 0 votes