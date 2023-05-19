Understanding tokophobia: A fear of pregnancy and childbirth    

Tokophobia is a phobia of pregnancy and fear of childbirth. Women who suffer from this phobia avoid becoming pregnant, have a pathological fear of childbirth or go for a Caesarean section to avoid vaginal birth.

A new survey led by anthropologist Zaneta Thayer found that in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, tokophobia may have affected American women. The survey found that 62% of pregnant women reported high levels of worry and fear about pregnancy and childbirth.

The results of the survey were published in the Journal Evolution, Medicine and Public Health.

Fear of childbirth among women is higher in United States

Fear of childbirth is higher in the U.S. (Photo via Pexels/SHVETS production)

The levels of fear of childbirth in the U.S. were reported to be higher compared to those in Australia and Europe, according to scientists who’ve studied childbirth. However, they believe that birthing conditions and the pandemic circumstances may have increased fear among women.

The study also found that black mothers were twice as likely to have a fear of childbirth and pregnancy as white mothers.

Types of tokophobia

While it is common among women who have never been pregnant, it can also affect women with a prior traumatic birth experience. Tokophobia can be divided into two types, namely primary and secondary.

Primary: It occurs in women who’ve never been pregnant but are extremely anxious by the thought of childbirth.

Secondary: It develops in women who’ve had traumatic labor or childbirth in the past. These may include complications in labor or stillbirth.

What causes fear of childbirth?

While there's no exact cause of tokophobia, researchers suggest that a number of factors can be responsible for the same.

Some of these include hearing about traumatizing and painful childbirth experiences from other women, pre-existing mental conditions like depression or anxiety and history of abuse or rape.

Moreover, fear of pain, fear of birth-related problems and lack of social support can also result in tokophobia.

What are the symptoms of tokophobia?

Common symptoms of fear of childbirth may include panic attacks and depression. (Photo via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

Tokophobia is considered a specific type of anxiety disorder that leads to an unreasonable amount of fear and anxiousness about a specific situation or object.

Some common symptoms of fear of childbirth may include panic attacks, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances and avoidance behaviors. Other symptoms that can also develop as a result of this phobia might include:

fear of birth defects like maternal death or stillbirth

eating disorders

antenatal depression

insomnia

postnatal depression

In some women, tokophobia may also cause them to avoid sexual intercourse, not feel happy about pregnancy, not feel connected with the unborn child or feel disconnected from family and loved ones.

Women who have tokophobia are more likely to opt for an abortion if they do become pregnant, choose a C-section instead of giving natural birth and abandon or put their baby up for adoption.

Sometimes, women can have fear of childbirth even if they really want to become pregnant and have a baby. In such cases, the fear can take away all the excitement or even disconnect them from their husband/partner, family and loved ones. Once the baby is born, they may feel unconnected to the newborn.

Can fear of childbirth be treated?

If you have a fear of childbirth, you must talk to your doctor and seek proper mental help. Healthcare providers can make a customized treatment plan for you and may also recommend therapy.

A common therapy that may help overcome fear is cognitive behavioral therapy. It can help you identify the exact factors that aggravate the phobia. Additionally, undergoing CBT can also help you learn some good coping methods so that you can easily manage your condition.

Additional treatments may include hypnotherapy, antidepressant medications and stress reduction techniques like meditation and yoga. Besides these treatment options, you can also consider opting for prenatal classes or joining support therapies.

With more support and guidance, you will be able to get over your fear and have a healthy and happy pregnancy.

