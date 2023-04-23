Understanding vitiligo: Causes, symptoms and treatments

Vitiligo is a skin condition that affects millions around the world. It's a disorder in which the skin loses its pigmentation, resulting in white patches.

While it's not a life-threatening condition, it can have a significant impact on a person's self-esteem and quality of life. In this article, we discuss the causes, symptoms and treatments of this skin condition.

What is vitiligo?

It's a skin condition that causes white patches on skin. (Image via Pexels/Armin)

It's a skin condition that causes patches of skin to lose their color. It's caused by the immune system attacking pigment-producing cells in the skin, called melanocytes.

It affects about 1% of the world's population and occurs equally among men and women, but it most often appears before age 30 and becomes more common with age.

The condition may also run in families. If one parent has vitiligo, there's a 25% chance that their child could have it, too.

Vitiligo causes

It attacks the body's immune system. (Image via Unsplash/Hanen Boubahri)

The exact cause is not fully understood. However, it's believed to be an autoimmune disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the melanocytes, which are cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives color to the skin.

Genetics may also play a role in the development of these patches, as it tends to run in families.

Symptoms of vitiligo

White or gray patches appear on the skin. (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

They are as follows

White or gray patches on the skin: The color of these patches can vary from white to gray and even black. Many people have small, single patches of eczema on their body, while others have large patches that cover much of their skin.

The color of these patches can vary from white to gray and even black. Many people have small, single patches of eczema on their body, while others have large patches that cover much of their skin. Patches may be smooth or rough, raised or flat, round or irregular in shape. They may also be slightly raised above normal skin level by up to 0.5 mm (0.02 inches).

Risks and complications associated with vitiligo

It can lead to the following complications:

1) Skin cancer

It can lead to skin cancer or skin infection. (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

People with this skin condition are at an increased risk for skin cancer, especially if they have more than 50% of their body affected by the condition. That's because the cells that produce melanin (the pigment in your skin) are killed off by the immune system.

When these cells are gone, there aren't any new ones to replace them, so you don't tan, and the risk of burning increases. The best way to prevent this type of cancer is through regular self-examination and avoiding sun exposure when possible.

2) Skin infections

Skin infection or wounds that don't heal properly are because they lack protective pigmentation.

Vitiligo can also make it tougher for medical personnel who work on people with the condition during surgery or other procedures, as they can't see where they're going under all those white patches.

Treatments for vitiligo

Treatment at an early stage is effective. (Image via Pexels/Armin Rimoldi)

Here are a few:

Topical steroids : These can be used to reduce inflammation associated with it, but they do not treat the condition directly. They are most effective in the early stages of the disease and when used as directed by a doctor.

: These can be used to reduce inflammation associated with it, but they do not treat the condition directly. They are most effective in the early stages of the disease and when used as directed by a doctor. UV therapy (PUVA) : This treatment combines exposure to ultraviolet light B (UVB) with psoralen, a drug that makes the skin more sensitive to UV light and helps you develop an immunity against it over time. It's also known as phototherapy or PUVA therapy and is often used along with topical corticosteroids or depigmentation agents like tacrolimus or calcipotriene cream.

: This treatment combines exposure to ultraviolet light B (UVB) with psoralen, a drug that makes the skin more sensitive to UV light and helps you develop an immunity against it over time. It's also known as phototherapy or PUVA therapy and is often used along with topical corticosteroids or depigmentation agents like tacrolimus or calcipotriene cream. Photochemotherapy (PUVA): PUVA combines exposure to ultraviolet light A (UVA) with psoralen, a drug that makes the skin more sensitive to UVA and helps you develop an immunity against it over time. This type of treatment may be used alone or in combination with other medications like steroids or tacrolimus ointment

Vitiligo is a skin condition that can have a significant impact on a person's self-esteem and quality of life.

While there's no cure for it, there are several treatments available that can help improve skin appearance and reduce spread of the white patches. If you experience symptoms of this skin condition, it's important to speak with a healthcare provider who can help you develop a treatment plan that's tailored to your needs and goals.

