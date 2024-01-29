Travelling is not just about taking a break; it has a lot to do with improving your mental and emotional health. When you google the definition of travel, you will find that it says moving from one geographical location to another. While that's true, it's a very crude way of understanding what travel is to humans.

Travel can broaden your mental and physical horizons. It helps you take a break from your mundane routine and take risks. In a way, it can challenge you to step out of your comfort zone.

For some people, travel happens on their own, while for others, it often happens with a group of people, like family and friends. Either way, travel offers much more than moving from one place to another. Mental health and travel go hand in hand.

Unique mental health benefits of travelling

Travel time can be a time of exploration and self-love. (Image via Pexels/Flo Maderebner)

Beyond the obvious joys of travelling, it appears that there's a deeper connection between it and our emotional health.

We are trained to chase productivity throughout the year. A lot of us chase it even when we are on vacation. Yes, sometimes travel can get hectic, but the following benefits may encourage you to take a trip soon:

#1 Freedom to self

Travel has a lot to do with how you choose to take care of yourself and the freedom you experience. Do you allow yourself time off from work to go to unexplored places?

Do you allow yourself to be without your devices and have fun? It's important to reflect on these strategies, as travel requires a sense of freedom and permission to relax. It gives you an opportunity to discover your own freedom.

#2 Challenges your anxiety

Have you thought of what has been holding you back from travelling? (Image via Pexels/Te Lensfix)

Do you experience productivity anxiety? Has your work made it difficult to enjoy traveling and do you often spend time checking your mail even while traveling?

It may be because your anxiety is not letting you relax. When you choose to travel, you tell your anxiety that it doesn't have to control you.

#3 Increases self-esteem

Solo travel can be tricky, and you may not always enjoy it, but there's something about it that encourages many to pursue it.

Travel can also contribute to your self-worth, which is especially the case when some challenge is involved in your trek. Individuals who go trekking and mountaineering often report a sense of achievement and accomplishment once they complete it.

#4 Encourages a perspective shift

Travelling allows you to learn more. (Image via Pexels/ Nubia Navarro (Nubikini)

When we meet people from different cultures, we gain new perspectives and learn more. We often judge because we don't understand.

However, travelling allows you to shift your perspective and encourages you to grow. It also helps you to look within and challenge your biases and stigmas. Seeing the world can indeed enhance your life.

When was the last time you took a travel break? It's your cue to perhaps go travelling on your own or with your significant other.

If something has been holding you back, try to think of the reasons, and address them. Remember that all work and no play makes Johnny a dull boy. In a similar fashion, all work and no travelling can make you feel low and dull.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.