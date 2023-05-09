Unleash Your Inner Star-Lord: The Chris Pratt Workout That Will Transform Your Body

The Chris Pratt workout routine was an essential factor in his transformation, and it involved a combination of strength training, cardio, and diet. Chris Pratt is known for his impressive transformation from an average-looking guy to a Hollywood superstar with a ripped physique. He gained worldwide attention for his impressive physique in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and Avengers: Endgame. However, his transformation was not easy, but it was worth it.

In this article, we will take a closer look at The Chris Pratt workout routine and see how he achieved his remarkable transformation.

Chris Pratt Workout Routine

The Chris Pratt workout routine was intense; he worked out for five to six days a week, with each workout session lasting around 60 to 90 minutes. Pratt's strength training routine consisted of compound exercises that targeted multiple muscle groups simultaneously. He would perform three to four sets of each exercise, with a rep range of six to 10.

Some of the exercises he included in the routine were:

Barbell Squats: This exercise targets the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Pratt would perform three sets of eight to 10 reps. Deadlifts: This exercise targets the entire back, hamstrings, and glutes. Pratt would perform three sets of six to eight reps. Bench Press: This exercise targets the chest, triceps, and shoulders. Pratt would perform three sets of eight to 10 reps. Pull-Ups: This exercise targets the back, biceps, and forearms. Pratt would perform three sets of as many reps as possible. Military Press: This exercise targets the shoulders, triceps, and upper chest. Pratt would perform three sets of eight to 10 reps. Dumbbell Lunges: This exercise targets the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Pratt would perform three sets of eight to 10 reps on each leg.

Chris Pratt Diet

Pratt's diet played a crucial role in his transformation. He followed a strict diet plan, which included high protein, low carbohydrates, and healthy fats. His diet consisted of lean meats such as chicken and fish, vegetables, and healthy fats such as nuts, avocado, and olive oil.

Pratt also drank a lot of water to keep himself hydrated. He avoided alcohol and sugary drinks and opted for green tea and black coffee instead. Pratt also incorporated supplements such as protein powder, fish oil, and multivitamins into his diet to ensure that he was getting all the essential nutrients his body needed.

Pratt's Transformation Journey

Chris Pratt's workout routine was rigorous, as he committed to training for five to six days a week, and each session lasted an average of 60 to 90 minutes. (instagram/chrispratt)

Pratt's transformation journey began when he was cast in the lead role in the movie, Guardians of the Galaxy. He knew that he needed to get in shape to do justice to the role. So, he started working out and following a strict diet plan.

The Chris Pratt workout routine and diet plan were designed by his personal trainer, Duffy Gaver. Gaver had previously worked with other Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt and Tom Hardy. Gaver designed a customized workout routine and diet plan that suited Pratt's body type and fitness level.

The Chris Pratt workout routine consisted of compound exercises that targeted multiple muscle groups simultaneously. This helped him to build muscle mass quickly and effectively. Pratt also incorporated cardio into his workout routine, which helped him to burn fat and improve his cardiovascular health.

If you are inspired by Chris Pratt's transformation and want to achieve a similar physique, it's essential to remember that The Chris Pratt workout routine and diet plans were customized to his body type and fitness goals. It's important to consult with a qualified personal trainer and nutritionist to design a workout routine and diet plan that is tailored to your body type and fitness goals.

Overall, Chris Pratt's transformation journey is an inspiration for anyone looking to improve their fitness and health. His dedication to his workout routine and diet plan shows that with the right mindset and discipline, anything is possible.

