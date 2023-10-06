Unsure about things to tell a therapist? Use this guide to get the most of therapy

Why do we need to talk to a therapist? We're in a long-drawn battle with anxiety, stress, depression or relationship problems. While we can manage on our own at times, it's essential to reach out for professional support.

A therapist is a trained mental health professional who can help you navigate you through life's hassles and difficulties. Their aim is to enhance your agency and resilience, so that you may not need help anymore.

What is the role of a therapist?

What role can a therapist play in your life? (Image via Freepik/Krakenimages.com)

A therapist is very similar to a skilled pilot navigating through the strong currents of emotions, helping people find their way. Therapy is a safe space for clients to be transparent about their innermost thoughts and emotions.

Mental health professionals are attentive, understanding and empathetic. They're also like mentors, helping their clients adopt better coping techniques and problem-solving strategies.

While we all have our own ways of managing things, they help us with more research-backed up tools.

Not sure about the things you can say to your therapist? 8 things to consider

Developing a strong sense of mutual trust is the bedrock of any therapeutic relationship.

Here're a few things you can share with your therapist to get the most out of your sessions:

#1 Exploration of emotions

What do you think is the first question by a counsellor? (Image via Vecteezy/Thapana Onphalai)

Be as transparent as you can be about your feelings. Try to share the emotions you have been experiencing in the last few days or weeks. They're there to support you in working through your emotions

#2 Exploration of dreams and goals

It's fine to not know where you're heading sometimes. (Image via Freepik/creativeart)

Always let your counsellor know of your goals and expectations you wish to achieve through therapy. It can be enhancement of relationships, lowering anxiety or finding your purpose, being clear about your objectives is always benefiting.

#3 Fears and desires

We all have an internal world of fears and desires. (Image via Freepik)

Always share your thoughts and related concerns, even if they may seem trivial. Your mental health professional can greatly help you achieve insight into the complexities of thought patterns and help you in developing more constructive ones.

#4 Past experiences

If you could turn back the time, what would you want to talk about? (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

Try to discuss your life experiences, like past traumas or crucial events. Gaining an insight of your history is vital for the therapist to offer the needed support and guidance. Yes, all the phases of your life are relevant.

#5 Potential diagnosis

You may have some concerns about potential diagnosis. (Image via Freepik/pressfoto)

Perhaps the most common question in therapy room is, "Do I have a diagnosis?" It's unlikely that your mental health professional will give you a diagnosis in the initial few minutes of the session.

It takes time to fully gauge what your signs and symptoms are. It's fine to talk about what you have been experiencing in the last couple of weeks and how it's impacting you.

It's a possibility that you may be experiencing mental health issues, but it requires in-depth assessment.

#6 Medications

Can a therapist answer questions around medications? (Image via Freepik/Racool studio)

This is an important difference to remember: a therapist is not the same as a psychiatrist. They can't prescribe medications or advice you for or against it. They can refer you to a psychiatrist, if they feel that they're important in the treatment process.

#7 Growth

We all want to strive towards becoming better. (Image via Freepik/vecstock)

Share your understandings and self-reflections about your behavior patterns as well as personal growth. Examining your unique insight of your experience can be of great value in therapy. It also shows that therapy is not just for problems or concerns.

#8 Parents and other familial relationships

Talking about family can be difficult. (Image via Freepik/Vecstock)

Talking about family is an integral part of the therapy experience. You may not want to go into the depths of relationships or you may want to; it's completely up to you. A mental health professional is likely to ask questions to gauge your emotional and social support.

Mental health professionals are compassionate and empathic professionals commited to always helping people overcome mental as well as emotional difficulties.

When you decide to step into the therapy room, the counsellor already recognizes the effort it would have taken. They appreciate it to the core. It's also important to remember that sometimes the relationship with a therapist may not work out, but it's not on you.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

