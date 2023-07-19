Valeria Bertinelli shuts down troll who accused her of getting Botox 

American actress Valeria Bertinelli recently shut down a TikTok commenter who gave a back-handed compliment about her appearance.

The One Day at a Time actress and Golden Globe award winner is one among many other such public personalities who are constantly vilified for how they look. However, unlike other people who avoid engaging with internet trolls such as this, Valeria Bertinelli decided to confront her upfront.

Valeria Bertinelli confronts instigator who commented on her looks

When Valeria Bertinelli shared a video of her on multiple social media platforms, among a string of positive comments she seemed to have received a comment from a keyboard warrior who had made some observations about her appearance.

Hidden behind the illusion of a compliment, the comment was indeed an obvious criticism of Bertinelli's looks. The commenter said:

“The Botox looks great.”

Valeria did not keep mum about this whole scenario and went on to upload videos of her on TikTok and Instagram accounts seemingly clapping back at the critique. Responding to the same she said in her videos:

“I know you didn’t mean that as a compliment, but let’s talk about it, shall we? I have tried Botox."

She then pulled up a photo of hers from six years ago when she got Botox and explained in detail why she absolutely hated it. Speaking about the same, Valeria said that she did not like how it transformed her face and made her unrecognizable.

Speaking of why she disliked it so much she said:

“It sort of like changed the shape of my eyebrows. And what I thought it was going to do was help me with my genetically puffy eyes. They’ve always annoyed me. I’ve always wanted those deep-set eyes. Don’t have 'em. Never going to get 'em. So, just live with it.”

A large number of people are getting Botox treatments done nowadays (Image via Schweiger Dermatology Group)

Speaking about her own not-so-good experience with Botox she also clarified how her not getting positive results from the treatments did not necessarily imply that she was against it or the people, who decided to go down that path.

“Some people can do Botox, it looks amazing on them. I am not one of them, unfortunately, or I would’ve kept doing it," she said.

Something that seems to have thoroughly saddened her about the entire incident is the fact that the commenter was a woman herself. Speaking about the importance of sisterhood, Valeria Bertinelli said:

"So, we’re women. We have to stick together, okay? Don’t shame somebody if they want to do something, anything, to make themselves feel better as they go out into this insane, flippin’ crazy world, okay?"

In the same video, she also clarified that the reason her face looked so smooth was due to a filter she was using and not because of any other reason.