Valley fever fungal infection, also known as coccidioidomycosis, desert rheumatism, or San Joaquin valley fever, is an infection that is caused by breathing in spores of the fungus coccidioides. The spores are tiny and can be carried by the wind – and once they enter the lungs, spores can reproduce and continue the disease cycle.

Valley fever is on the rise, especially in the southwestern United States, because of the fungus coccidioides that live in the region’s soils. Spores from this fungus can become airborne and further cause infection when inhaled.

While you can develop this infection at any time of the year, you are at a higher risk in early summer and late fall because the soil is dry during these times. Construction work, digging, wind, or even walking can release fungal spores and dust into the air, where they can sustain for long periods of time.

Digging can release fungal spores. (Photo via Pexels/Rodolfo Clix)

As per the California Department of Public Health, 97% of all U.S. cases of valley fever fungal infection is reported in California and Arizona. It is important to note that valley fever fungus is endemic to dry and hot soils.

Symptoms of valley fever fungal infection

In most cases, valley fever doesn’t cause any specific symptom, however, if it does, then the symptoms might include:

fatigue and weakness

fever

shortness of breath

excessive cough

headache

skin rashes

chest pain

night sweats

joint pain and muscle aches

Chest pain can be a symptom of valley fever fungal infection. (Photo via Pexels/freestocks.org)

The aforementioned symptoms typically appear a few weeks after you have contracted the infection, but most of the time, there is no sign of illness. While most people don’t even realize they are infected, others with severe symptoms such as shortness of breath might require immediate medical care.

How is valley fever fungal infection diagnosed?

If you think you might have an infection, it is best to consult your doctor immediately. A blood test can determine whether you have valley fever.

Chest X-rays and CT scans can also identify abnormalities from the infection, but they won’t provide many details to differentiate valley fever from other illnesses.

How can you prevent valley fever fungal infection?

Although the infection is not entirely preventable as you can’t avoid breathing if you live in an area where coccidioides fungal spores are common, there are some effective steps you can take to at least reduce your chances of valley fever. These include:

Try to stay inside during storms and close your windows and doors properly.

Avoid travelling to areas where you know you’ll be exposed to dust or dirt or at least use a respirator mask to filter fungal spores out when you breathe.

Limit activities that can expose you to dirt and fungal spores, such as digging, gardening, or any kind of construction work.

Use air filters inside your home.

Wash your hands well with water and soap often to avoid skin infections.

Always wear a mask when outdoors. (Photo via Pexels/Charlotte May)

How is valley fever treated?

Treatment for valley fever fungal infection usually depends on the severity of the symptoms and your overall health condition.

While the symptoms go away within a few months without any medication or treatment, your doctor might recommend certain medications to reduce your risk of serious illness.

In cases where people have an ongoing serious infection or if they have potential risk factors for illnesses such as chronic pulmonary disease, healthcare providers may prescribe antifungal medications. The treatment may last for two to three months depending on the severity of the case.

Valley fever fungal infection can also infect your pets, especially dogs. So, it is best to minimize their outdoor exposure and prevent them from digging into the soil.

