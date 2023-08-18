A 20-year-old fitness fanatic and aspiring MMA fighter from New Hampshire recently shared his harrowing vaping experience of losing part of his lung due to chronic use of e-cigarettes.

Sean Tobin, who had been heavily using e-cigarettes since his teenage years, revealed the frightening consequences of his addiction as he urged others to take heed.

Despite being young and seemingly healthy, Tobin's vaping habit led to the deterioration of his lung. He candidly admitted that his vape "never left his hand" for years, becoming a habitual part of his daily routine.

Not only there was constant use of vape, he also occasionally smoked cannabis and used THC oil. At the peak of his addiction, he went through one 5,000-puff disposable vape pen every week.

How 'constant' vaping impacted life of a 20-year-old fitness fanatic

Experienced excruciating pain in his back (Image credit - Kennedy News and Media)

As a dedicated fitness enthusiast, Tobin never imagined that his devotion to physical fitness and MMA training would not protect him from the health risks associated with vaping.

His rigorous workout routine and healthy lifestyle led him to believe that he was invincible. However, this perception was shattered when he experienced excruciating pain in his back while on his way to work as an electrician apprentice.

Initially suspecting pneumonia, Tobin sought medical attention, but subsequent X-rays revealed a collapsed lung. Medical professionals attributed the damage directly to his vaping habit. To alleviate the condition, doctors inserted a tube to expel trapped air.

Unfortunately, the hole did not close, necessitating surgery. Surgeons removed a portion of Tobin's lung and stapled it back together, eventually anchoring it to his chest wall to prevent further collapse.

Harmful effects of vaping on MMA fighter's lungs

Black deposits due to constant use of e-cigarettes (Image credits - Kennedy News and Media)

Constant vaping can have severe consequences for the lungs. The chemicals in e-cigarettes can cause inflammation and damage to the delicate lung tissues, leading to breathing difficulties, persistent coughing and wheezing.

It also increases the risk of developing chronic lung conditions, like bronchitis or asthma, and can make you more susceptible to respiratory infections. Furthermore, e-cigarettes have been linked to a decrease in lung capacity and may contribute to the development of serious lung injuries.

He's currently on meds for full recovery (Image credit - Kennedy News and Media)

As Tobin's recovery continues, he realizes the grave mistake he made by not taking his lung health seriously.

Seeing images of his damaged lung filled with black spots caused by carbon deposits evoked strong feelings of regret and self-blame. Looking back, Tobin spoke out about his experience

"It was really scary because I felt like I’d done it to myself. It was years of me just not treating my lungs how they should be treated.."

While doctors anticipate Tobin's full recovery, the long-term consequences of his lung damage remain uncertain.

As a precautionary measure, he has decided to quit vaping entirely, recognizing the importance of safeguarding his health. The recovery process has been challenging for Tobin, as it has forced him to put his MMA training and physically demanding job on hold.