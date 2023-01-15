There are several vegan supplements available in the market that vegans should incorporate into their diet routine. One of the most common concerns associated with vegan diets is whether or not they provide your body with all the minerals and vitamins that they really need.

Incorporation of these vegan supplements into your diet routine will ensure that your body gets all the required nutrients.

Here in this article, we will discuss some of the best and most effective vegan supplements that you really need.

Which Vegan Supplements Do You Really Need?

1. Vitamin B12

Vegans and vegetarians tend to have a high chance of vitamin B12 deficiency, especially for people who are not taking any supplements. Vitamin B 12 is crucial for your body as they helo in transporting red blood cells as well as boosting protein metabolism. Vitamin B12 insufficiency can cause several problems such as heart disease, infertility, and bone disease.

2. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is crucial for your body as it will help in improving the absorption of calcium along with phosphorous for your gut. Very few foods that are rich in vitamin D and do not help in fulfilling your daily requirements.

Vegans should have their blood levels tested and if you have insufficient vitamin D nutrition in your body, you should opt for a vegan supplement.

3. Iron

Iron is important for the body because of the multitude of advantages including carrying oxygen throughout the blood, making red blood cells, and making new DNA. Lack of iron in your body can cause problems such as anemia, decreased immune function, and increased fatigue. Therefore, iron is also amongst the important vegan supplements that you really need.

However, you should check your ferritin and hemoglobin levels to assess whether you need iron supplements for your body. This is because unnecessary intake of these supplements can do more harm.

4. Zinc

Zinc is also amongst the crucial vegan supplements that you really need to inculcate into your routine as this mineral will help in repairing your body cells, improving immune function, and boosting metabolism.

Lack of zinc in your body can cause significant problems such as diarrhea, delayed wound healing, and hair loss. Zinc is an important supplement for people following a vegan diet as there are only limited plant foods rich in zinc but zinc absorption from some of the foods are also restricted because of their phytate content.

5. Calcium

Calcium also tends to be amongst efficient vegan supplements and there are several scientific studies which show that vegans do not get proper calcium in their body. People with lower calcium in their body have an increased probability of bone fractures.

There are also some foods that you can incorporate into your diet for greater calcium, which includes broccoli, kale, turnip greens, chickpeas, mustard greens, bok choy, and more.

Many people claim that plant-based and whole-food diets can easily meet all your nutrition requirements, along with going even further to say that vegans should avoid all forms of supplements. However, this advice can do more harm than any good. The above listed article discusses some of the best vegan supplements that you can incorporate into your diet routine.

Inculcating these vegan supplements into your routine will ensure that your body does not face any problems due to lack of nutrition.

