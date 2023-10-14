Vegetative symptoms of depression that affect more than your body

Major depressive disorder is a serious mental health issue that affects millions. Vegetative symptoms of depression may result from biological changes in the body. As we increase our understanding of the disorder, we become adept at its diagnosis and treatment.

The vegetative symptoms should be taken seriously, as they further reveal the relationship between mental and physical health. It's important to note that the word 'vegetative' in this context is not used to describe an altered state of consciousness. Rather, it's indicative of the severity of symptoms of depression.

Vegetative symptoms: The physical side of depression

Symptoms of depression can impact everyday functioning. (Image via Vecteezy/Swayaway1)

One of the most common concerns of people with various mental health issues is that they can't see it in their body.

However, vegetative symptoms are a clear indication that most of these conditions have a physical aspect associated with them. Here're some of the most common vegetative signs of depression:

#1 Changes in sleep

One of the primary indicators of depression is changes in sleep patterns. You may either sleep much less than you used to or sleep excessively.

Generally, it may be because of your overwhelming number of thoughts around yourself and your health. As your routine is significantly disrupted, your sleep is disturbed as well. Basically, the circadian rhythm goes for a toss.

#2 Appetite changes

The changes are both in the brain and in the body. (Image via Vecteezy/Alif Mauladani)

Your relationship with food changes as a consequence of the relationship you have with yourself.

You may stop eating as a way of avoiding family dinners or Friday night dinners with your friends. Naturally, the body feels malnourished and adjusts accordingly. However, at times, you may engage in emotional eating, when food becomes your coping mechanism.

#3 Changes in energy level

We all have an internal physical and emotional battery. Vegetative symptoms of depression include changes in each and every level of the body.

Perhaps, your loved ones expect you to participate emotionally or ask you to be there for them. However, what they don't see is a highly depleted emotional center.

#4 Aches or pains

Aches and pains in the body can make it difficult to be comfortable in your body. (Image via Vecteezy/Harry Kusumo)

Another common vegetative symptom is random aches and pains. These pains often settle into one or more areas. Some report headaches, while others have stomach aches.

A lot of older adults mistake these symptoms for physical health concerns and often miss the diagnosis. If you think you have an unexplained ache or pain, it would be beneficial for you to do a quick emotional check-in.

Irrespective of the intensity of the symptoms, if you have been experiencing vegetative symptoms for more than two weeks, and they're impacting your everyday functioning, it's best to seek professional help.

They may not be limited to seeking therapy but also meeting a psychiatrist. While therapy can address emotional and psychological symptoms, you may need medications to manage the vegetative symptoms of depression. While it may be scary initially, these symptoms have a high prognosis.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

