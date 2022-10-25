Victoria Beckham's Trainer Shares Her Sweat-Inducing Workout Routine

Victoria Beckham, the beloved Spice Girl, has teamed up with former Team GB Judo competitor Bobby Rich for her transformation journey.

Even though she’s 48 npw, her age has not slowed her. She has taken to social media to showcase her rigorous workout routine. Now, Bobby Rich has revealed how hard Victoria trains to keep up with her fitness levels.

According to Rich, Victoria does not have gaps in her routine and does not take a day off even when she’s traveling. Whether it’s in-person or online, she keeps up with her training schedule.

“She is with me in the gym five days a week – and even if she’s travelling there are no excuses, and we move to online sessions. Either way, she’s putting the work in. My methodology and application towards Victoria’s training is based on my own conditioning programming I used when competing.”

However, just like any other athlete, Victoria Beckham has different phases in her workout routine. Rich works through the year using various phases, allowing Victoria to train at her peak while settling down during recovery periods. He says:

“I treat the year as a season and work through different training blocks, identifying peaks and recovery phases to get the most out of the incredible efforts Victoria puts into each session, mentally and physically.”

Victoria Beckham shifted focus to strength training

Since working with Bobby Rich, the Spice Girl has spiced up her workout routine with strength training.

Rich introduced complex movements such as clean and snatches along with functional movements, such as overhead presses and squats to her workout routine.

The idea behind changing her routine was to enable Victoria Beckham to become stronger and improve mobility with time. However, Rich and Victoria have not completely eliminated smaller movements. He says:

“It’s not all big lifts and complex movements. We put a lot of emphasis on the smaller movements and accessory work, which complements the major muscle groups and focuses heavily on joint health. This comes in the form of functional movements using bodyweight, bands and ankle weights.”

Bobby Rich adds that Victoria Beckham takes accountability for her fitness schedule and diet.

She ensures to remain consistent with her routine. She does not allow herself to stray away from the routine and not only does she train hard but trains smart as well.

“No one is more accountable for your own health than you, says Rich. "And consistency is where real progress and change is made. It’s what makes it a lifestyle, not a habit.”

Even when she is travelling in a yacht, Victoria continues to work out every day.

Bottom Line

It’s not difficult to train to become fitter if you’ve committed yourself to it. The fitness journey begins with a small commitment to make yourself stronger and fitter. As time moves on, the commitment becomes a lifestyle.

Victoria Beckham's fitness journey is an inspiring story for anyone who feels age is an obstacle for toning muscles and becoming stronger. With each passing day, the mother of four keeps up her fitness routine and uses her social media to empower women across the globe to kickstart their fitness journey.

Poll : 0 votes