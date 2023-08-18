Viral or Bacterial Conjunctivitis: Which one is worse?

Cases of conjunctivitis have been on the rise in some countries for quite some time now. So what exactly is it and what are its types?

Conjunctivitis or "pink eye" is caused by the inflammation or swelling of the conjunctiva. Conjunctiva is a thin protective membraneous layer in the eye covering the insides of the eyelids and the sclera (white portion of the eye).

Pink eye can be classified into three main types: allergic, chemical, and infectious. Infectious conjunctivitis can be further broken down into subtypes of three, i.e., bacterial, viral, and ophthalmia neonatorum. But for the time being, we are only going to focus on the viral and bacterial ones.

Viral and bacterial pink eye are very similar in the sense that they almost cause the same symptoms, but in some areas, they significantly differ. Firstly, they are caused by two completely different pathogens. Moreover, the intensity of symptoms and the general discomfort caused by bacterial pink eye are far worse than its counterpart.

What are some of the differences between bacterial and viral pink eye?

There are some stark differences between viral and bacterial pink eye which sets them apart (Image via freepik/brgfx)

As mentioned already, although there are some similarities between the two, viral and bacterial pink eye starkly differ in terms of their intensity and cause.

Bacterial pink eye is caused by bacteria like Streptococcus pneumoniae, Haemophilus influenzae, and Staphylococcus aureus whereas viral pink eye is caused by viruses such as HSV and adenovirus.

In terms of intensity, bacterial pink eye is way more acute than viral pink eye. This is because the discharge that sticks your eyelids together in bacterial pink eye is far thicker than the one in viral pink eye thereby causing much more discomfort.

The difference in treatment between bacterial and viral conjunctivitis

In terms of intensity, bacterial pink eye is far worse than viral pink eye (Image via freepik/brgfx)

There is not much difference between the treatment for bacterial and viral pink eye.

Viral conjunctivitis usually goes away on its own; therefore, the treatment plan is more focused on giving relief to the symptoms. Doctors may suggest applying a cold compress to the affected eye for treatment. Consecutively, they might also prescribe eye drops to ease the pain.

On the other hand, for bacterial conjunctivitis, the doctor may prescribe some topical antibiotic eye drops or ointment to ease the symptoms, as these are more adverse than the viral pink eye.

Although cases of pink eye are on the rise, with a little care, its spread can be controlled. If you are someone who has pink eye, remember to isolate yourself first and then seek treatment. Avoid touching your eyes and face frequently, and use a clean cloth to clean your eyes.