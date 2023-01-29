There are several effective home remedies for pink eye that will help you in easing the symptoms of this condition. Pink eye, or also referred to as conjunctivitis, is an eye condition that makes your eyes irritated and pink.

The symptoms of pink eye generally get resolved on their own without requiring any treatment. However, there are some natural and home remedies for pink eye that will provide you with relief.

Naturally, everyone can get a pink eye, but school-going children are at greater risk of this problem. This is because children are in closer physical contact with other children. In turn, the adults who live with these children also get infected.

In this article, we will provide you with some of the best home remedies for pink eye along with natural remedies that you can try for some relief.

Using cold compress amongst the home remedies for pink eye (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Home Remedies for Pink Eye in Adults

1. Using Clean Damp Cloth

There is a high probability of a thick discharge or leaks from your eyes in case you have a bacterial pink eye. This discharge or pus tends to dry quickly and form a crust at the edge of your eyelids. In this case, try using a damp and warm cloth to get rid of the crust around your lashes and eyes. Using clean damp cloth is amongst the most effective home remedies for pink eye.

2. Using Cold Compress

Using a cold compress is one of the best home remedies for pink eye. This is because pink eyes generally lead to inflammation around your eyes that can be irritating and even painful at times. Using a cold compress in this area will help in providing relief from these symptoms and soothing inflammation.

You can make a cold compress by soaking either a hand towel or washcloth in cold water and then wringing out the water. Apply the cloth over the affected area for a few minutes. Do not reuse the same cloth if you have an eye infection as it can spread the infection.

3. Eye Drops

Eye drops might help you relive the symptoms of pink eye with soothing burning and irritation in your eyes. This is an over-the-counter medical solution that will help in removing allergen traces as well as cleaning your eyes.

4. Avoid Touching Your Eyes

Avoid touching your eyes as pink eyes can be very contagious and can further exacerbate the symptoms along with spreading the infection. This is also one of the most efficient home remedies for the pink eye.

Natural Remedies for Pink Eye

Here are some of the natural remedies that you can try for the pink eye, which will help in easing off the symptoms as well as improving your eye health. They are:

Regularly wash your eyes with clean water.

Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands.

Apply a cold compress on your eyes for some relief.

Drink plenty of water for a speedy recovery of the pink eye

Wash your sheets and pillow covers to keep them clean

Take zinc supplements or zinc rich foods to improve your eye health..

Taking all the necessary precaution for pink eye (Image via Unsplash/Jeshoots)

Here are some of the measures that you can take to prevent the spread of the pink eye as well as practice good hygiene. They are:

Make sure that you do not share towels and only use clean towels.

Frequently wash your hands so that they are not dirty.

Often change your pillowcases.

Make sure that you do not share your eye cosmetics with others.

You should also not use the eye cosmetics that you once used during pink eye.

Overall, there are several home remedies for pink eye along with the natural treatment, which tends to be effective. There are also some medical treatments that you can try for pink eyes in case of greater discomfort.

However, it is recommended that you visit a doctor in case an infected person is in the age group of under five years, vision is reduced, you can see green or yellow pus near your eyes, and your cornea becomes opaque. The doctor can provide you with the right medication after determining whether the pink eye is bacterial or infectious.

You can further incorporate probiotics into your diet along with eating foods rich in vitamins B, C, A, and K. This will help in enhancing your eye health as well as warding off the symptoms.

