Zinc is required for proper metabolism to draw nutrients from food and the maintenance of muscle and tissues. It acts as a cofactor for more than 300 enzymes. It is also essential for the immune system. Zinc is present in bone supplements along with calcium, magnesium, and vitamin D3. You should include zinc-rich foods in your diet to prevent deficiency and good muscle and bone health. This article lists some of the best zinc-rich foods to add to your diet.

James DiNicolantonio @drjamesdinic The benefits of zinc



1.) Extremely important for immune function

2.) Oposses the harms of the toxic heavy metal cadmium

3.) Improves glycemic control



In the book The Mineral Fix, the author Dr. James Nicolantonio has listed the importance of zinc and its vital role in immune function, glycemic control, and the removal of toxic heavy metals from the body.

How Much Zinc Do We Need?

Daily zinc requirements based on age and gender are:

0–6 months: 2 mg

7–12 months: 3 mg

1–3 years: 3 mg

4–8 years: 5 mg

9–13 years: 8 mg

14–18 years boys: 11 mg

14–18 years girls: 9 mg

Adult men: 11 mg

Adult women: 8 mg

Pregnant teens: 12 mg

Pregnant women: 11 mg

Breastfeeding teens: 13 mg

Breastfeeding women: 12 mg

These values can be easily reached by consuming zinc-rich foods or by supplementation of zinc. The popular supplement product ZMA contains zinc along with other vitamins and minerals.

What Are the Symptoms of Zinc Deficiency?

Zinc is not stored in the body as it is lost from the body with water. Symptoms of zinc deficiency include:

Stunted growth

Delayed puberty

Erectile dysfunction

Diarrhea

Hair fall

Tongue inflammation

Damaged and discolored nails

Compromised immunity

Zinc-Rich Foods to Add to Your Diet

Meat and poultry contain the highest amounts of bioavailable zinc, which is absorbed completely in the gut. For vegans and vegetarians, nuts and seeds are excellent zinc-rich sources. Let us list the foods that are good sources of zinc.

1. Eggs

Eggs are nutritious and versatile. They provide high-quality protein required for muscle synthesis and repair. Egg yolks are rich in bioavailable zinc, which is absorbed much more easily in the intestines. They are also rich in healthy fats, .itamins, and minerals. Eggs are among the high-protein foods that are delicious.

2) Red meat

Meat is rich in several vitamins and minerals, including zinc, vitamin B12, heme iron, phosphorus, and magnesium. 100 g of raw beef contains 4.79 mg of zinc, which accounts for 43.5% of the recommended daily value for men and 59.9% of the recommended daily value for women. Red meat is also among the natural sources of vitamin K2.

3. Nuts

Nuts like pine nuts, peanuts, cashews, and almonds are among the zinc-rich foods. They are also among the best foods to boost your brain and memory. Research published in the journal Nutrients has associated nuts with a lower risk of cancer and heart disease.

4. Dairy

Milk and cheese are zinc-rich foods. Zinc obtained from milk and milk products is highly bioavailable. Milk and milk products are among the best vitamin D foods to include in your diet. Dairy products also contain several other nutrients, including protein and calcium.

5. Whole Grains

Wheat, quinoa, rice, and oats are among the zinc-rich grains. Eating whole grains has been linked to a longer life and many other health benefits, including a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and obesity.

6. Fruits and Vegetables

Although fruits and vegetables are not zinc-rich foods, they can be consumed by vegans and vegetarians to get some zinc. It should be noted that it may not be sufficient. Fruits and vegetables are among the foods that are high in antioxidants for vegetarians. Research published in the journal BMJ has associated the consumption of fruits and vegetables with lesser risks of cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Bottom Line

Zinc-rich foods are extremely important as zinc cannot be stored in the body, and it has to be obtained from food sources or supplemented. The best zinc-rich foods are animal-based sources. The bioavailability of zinc from vegetables and fruits is low due to the presence of anti-nutritional factors in plants. These compounds are naturally present in plants. They prevent the absorption of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Severe deficiencies cannot be treated with the consumption of the foods mentioned above and require supplementation. Supplementation should be done under the supervision of a health professional.

