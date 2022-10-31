6 Surprising Natural Sources of Vitamin K2

Vitamin K2 is one of the fat-soluble nutrients required by the body. It was first discovered in Germany, where it was called “Koagulationsvitamin”, from which the alphabet 'K' in the name originated.

Initially, it was called activator X because of its role in blood coagulation. There are two types of Vitamin K: K1 or phylloquinone and K2 or menaquinone. K2 can be subdivided into two more types: MK-7 and MK-4.

Vitamin K controls and regulates proteins required for the blood clotting pathway, calcium homeostasis, and heart health. It promotes the calcification of bones and prevents deposition of calcium in the blood vessels and kidneys, preventing the formation of kidney stones.

Health Benefits of Vitamin K2

Several recent studies have shown that vitamin K2 is the most active form that involves most functions in the body. Vitamin K1 has no significant contribution to bone or heart health, and further studies are required in this regard.

Calcium deposition in arteries can lead to heart disease. Vitamin K2 prevents the deposition of calcium inside the arteries, preventing heart disease. Studies have found that K1 has no such beneficial effects.

K2 plays a role in bone metabolism and maintains the density and strength of the bones and teeth. It activates osteocalcin, which is responsible for regulating bone metabolism. This vitamin can prevent osteoporosis and fractures. Vitamin K2 has also been found to improve conditions in certain cancers, including hepatic cancer.

Best Natural Sources of Vitamin K2

Menaquinone (MK-7) and MK-4 are found in many animal-based and fermented foods. The six richest sources of menaquinone are listed below:

1) Whole Egg

Eggs are rich in highly bioavailable K2 MK-7. (Image via Unsplash/Coffeefy Workkafe)

Eggs are simple, nutritious, and versatile. They’re full of quality protein required for muscle synthesis and repair. Egg yolks are also rich in vitamin K2 MK-4, which is absorbed much more easily from food and stored in the body for further use. Eggs are also rich in healthy fats, other vitamins, and minerals.

2) Organ Meat

Organ Meat is highly nutritious. (Image via Pexels/Bea Dela Cruz)

Organ meat is rich in bioavailable MK-4 form of vitamin K2 and is denser in its nutrient content than regular meat, making it a better choice of getting the vitamin. Organ meats like liver, heart, and spleen are also rich in other vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B12, copper, selenium, manganese, etc.

3) Red Meat

Red meat is an amazing source of protein and micronutrients. (Image via Unsplash/Sven Brandsma)

Red meat is a rich source of bioavailable MK-4 form of vitamin K2, which is easily absorbed by the body. Beef, pork and other meats are rich in K2 MK-4. Meat is also rich in other vitamins and minerals, including vitamin B12, heme iron, phosphorus, and magnesium.

4) Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is made from shredded cabbage. It originated in eastern Europe and has a distinct sour and salty taste. It's fermented using lactic acid bacteria.

Sauerkraut is rich in K2 MK-7. The K2 is produced by the bacteria present during the fermentation process and not the cabbage itself. Sauerkraut also rich in vitamin C, potassium, iron, and sodium and used as a side dish or in sandwiches.

5) Butter

Butter is tasty and nutricious (Image via Unsplash/Sorin Gheorghita)

Butter is popular in most households. It's used in cooking, and on bread and other foods.

Butter is rich in vitamin K2, and only two tablespoons of fresh butter can provide 2.1 mcg of this vitamin. Butter is a healthy fat and contains good cholesterol. It does not cause fat or weight gain.

6) Cheese

Cheese is an excellent source of K2 along with calcium and vitamin A. It's a good source of protein, good cholesterol, and good fats as well.

Aged cheese contains more K2 than freshly made one. That's due to the presence of good bacteria, which increases the nutritive value of cheese.

Takeaway

Vitamin K2 is a fat soluble nutrient that plays an essential role in blood clotting. The MK-4 version of K2 is exclusively found in whole animal foods, while the MK-7 one is found in fermented foods and produced by microbes.

K2 MK-4 is rapidly absorbed and stored in the body and used in various bodily functions. A balanced diet is crucial to get the required amount of the vitamin. Supplementation can be done in case of deficiency with advice from health professionals.

Poll : 0 votes