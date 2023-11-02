Waking up with anxiety for no apparent reason? Here is what might be causing it

Waking up with anxiety is not an unusual feeling. Do you ever wake up with a heavy feeling in your chest, your mind racing, and a feeling like you are not in control that doesn't make any sense to you? If yes, you are not the only one.

Waking up with anxiety is an experience faced by many in the modern world. It's crucial to identify the reason behind it since chronic anxiety is linked to other problems. A ton of individuals face the issue of waking up with anxiety, and it can often leave them feeling perplexed.

Anxiety is a typical response and we tend to feel it from time to time. However, it can become cumbersome to wake up with terrible anxiety in the morning.

Waking up with anxiety for no reason: Explore potential reasons

Anxiety primarily stems from chronic stress and worries that accumulate in huge piles in your mind. It is when we lie down to sleep that we tend to wonder with all our thoughts. These negative thoughts can come to the surface as we wake up. It’s like our mind is reflecting the inner state of our conflicting issues.

Cortisol is a stress hormone that naturally gets spiked in the morning to wake you up for the day. If your cortisol levels remain elevated constantly as a result of chronic stress, it can also contribute to anxiety upon waking up.

Graphic dreams, typically those with anxious or frightening experiences, can bring about a strong sense of anxiety upon waking. Your brain needs to adjust to reality and needs some time to do so.

Our body has been designed with an internal clock AKA circadian rhythm. Its function is to regulate sleep and wake cycles. Irregular sleep patterns can greatly contribute to waking up with anxiety.

In some scenarios, medical issues such as sleep disorders or hormonal imbalances can also be the root cause. If you wake up with anxiety almost every day for no reason at all then it's about time to consult a healthcare expert.

Coping with morning blues and worries

Now that we’ve addressed why waking up with anxiety can occur, you can also know how to manage it. Start by committing yourself to a bedtime routine. To maintain a consistent sleep routine, keep your electronics away an hour before going to sleep.

What we feel, think, or imbibe before going to sleep becomes the contents of our consciousness. So, the next time you go to sleep, keep everything aside and let yourself come to absolute ease. Over time, as we do this every night, you'll clearly see a newly found ease in the system.

Introduce the practice of yoga into your life. Engaging in relaxation methods like pranayama or deep breathing can calm your past thoughts. This can bring about a strong sense of stillness and calmness in you and prepare you to sleep better.

Avoid nervous-stimulating agents at any cost. Stimulants such as caffeine, tea, and alcohol before bedtime. These can greatly harm your internal body clock and contribute to morning anxiety over time.

An insight into the underlying causes along with the right coping mechanisms can greatly empower you. By working on your anxiety, you can reach a state of emotional balance and positivity. Always remember this: you aren't the only one, and there are proven methods to come out of the grip of anxiety.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.