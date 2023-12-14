Want to be emotionally mature? Here are the top five signs

An emotionally mature person ranks on the emotional intelligence scale. They have the capacity to understand, reflect, and convey their emotions and those of others. They are likely to excel in the social arena because of the maturity they display. In fact, many individuals see it as a green flag in healthy romantic relationships.

Emotional maturity not only improves the relationship with others but also the one within ourselves. With this, we learn to regulate our emotions, to take ownership of ourselves, and to seek support where needed.

Additionally, we are able to communicate in productive and empathic ways. This allows us to have a support system that is healthy but also one where you are taking the commitment to grow together.

Age can contribute but does not cause emotional maturity. (Image via Pexels/ Mikhail Nilov)

Top five signs of becoming emotionally mature

What are the signs of emotional maturity? (Image via Freepik/ Macrovector)

There isn't a fixed number of traits needed to achieve emotional maturity, but there are certain signs that can help you get closer to it. There are many resources that can guide you to maturity, but first it takes awareness that you haven't tapped into your emotional resources.

A lot of us can fall into a narcissistic trap and believe that we don't need to be emotionally mature. However, it is indeed one of the biggest strengths.

Here are five signs of emotional maturity :

1. You take responsibility

As an emotionally mature person , you are aware of your responsibilities. Whether it is a romantic relationship or taking responsibility for yourself, you take a step to take care of it. To be emotionally mature also means we are more aware of our influences, the things that have shaped us and taking that responsibility to heal some of our wounds (or to manage them throughout our lifetime).

2. You are assertive and kind

One of the things that damages your emotional maturity is aggression. It not only affects your well-being but also that of others. However, assertive communication mixed with a pinch of kindness strengthens emotional health and promotes bonding. You are able to control your emotions then.

3. Emotional regulation

Emotional regulation is an essential component. (Image via Vecteezy/ Anna Nahabed)

Emotional maturity is less about age & more about the awareness we have about our emotions and the ways we regulate them. It means making an effort to let go of the tendency to label emotions as “good” or “bad” emotions.

As an emotionally mature person, you are able to benefit from your set of emotions and improve your emotional health. Emotional regulation is not an easy task, but you are able to achieve it.

4. Ability to accept criticism

An emotionally mature person can take feedback and not resent the other person for it. This means that you can see the feedback for the thing that you did, not for the person you are. A lot of us tend to take feedback too personally, which affects our mood and how we feel about ourselves.

5. Display empathy

Empathy is not an inborn trait. You can learn to step into someone else's shoes. It is not the same as sympathy, where you feel pity for the other person. Empathy propels you to engage in pro-social behavior, which again has dividends for your mental health.

There is so much more to emotional maturity than these five signs. However, this is a great way to get started on identifying if you display any of these traits. If you don't, you can always learn to. With the right coaching or therapy, you can learn to be more emotionally mature.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.