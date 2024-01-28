Want your head to stop itching? Try tea tree oil for lice

Tea tree oil for lice may be extremely beneficial. A lice invasion, on our own heads or our loved ones', can leave us feeling extremely uneasy and nervous.

The tried-and-tested approach of brushing through using a nit comb shortly after washing and pulling them out is the most efficient way to swiftly eliminate lice, although tea tree oil works wonders for hair as well.

Tea tree oil is an excellent remedy for a variety of hair problems, and the benefits are numerous. The oils of the tea tree break down the waxy layer on the hair, allowing lice to be easily dislodged and exterminated.

It is also powerful against lice eggs, which would normally take up residence in the scalp, making therapy even more effective.

Tea tree oil for lice

Head lice are microscopic, white or grey-brown insects that dwell on the scalp. Although lice are harmless, they can cause discomfort, irritation, and annoyance if not treated promptly.

The illness is considered contagious because you can get infested with lice on your head if the insects crawl on your scalp.

For families of kids in school, the simple mention of lice may cause us to panic quickly. Tea tree oil for lice, a powerful essential oil, comes from the Melaleuca alternifolia tree in Australia.

This oil is famous for its antiseptic, antibiotic, and germ-killing traits that can eliminate a range of bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and viruses. As a result, the oil is also highly successful against head lice.

Using tea tree oil for lice is a simple technique that can save you time and headaches associated with lice treatment while also preventing re-infestations. Tea tree oil repels lice due to its insecticidal effects.

Along with keeping your hair tied upward and unnaturally dirty, one may apply the oil of a tea tree to deter a head louse hunting for another place to live. You can also use lavender or peppermint essential oils for this purpose.

Some people may prefer to use tea tree oil shampoo, which can be beneficial. If you can't find one, a tea tree oil-based shampoo is simple to make: mix a few droplets of tea tree oil with your regular shampoo.

It also kills living lice and removes unhatched lice eggs. Anti-lice treatments, such as tea tree oil, in addition to over-the-counter alternatives, might require additional applications to eliminate any parasites that hatch following the first application.

Other benefits of tea tree oil

Other than preventing lice, tea tree oil offers some other extraordinary health benefits, like:

1) Treats acne

Tea tree essential oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory qualities that may assist with preventing and treating pimples, as well as acne. It lowers edema and inflammation.

Tea tree oil penetrates the pores and controls the sebum content of the skin. Take a suitable quantity of tea tree oil and apply it directly to the skin.

Tea tree oil for lice (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by andrea)

2) Moisturizes the skin

Tea tree oil's moisturizing characteristics soothe and prevent dryness on the skin, keeping it nourished and refreshed throughout.

Combine a few droplets of tea tree oil with a moisturizer or carrier oil, and apply the combination to the afflicted areas immediately after coming out of your shower. This will help relieve dry skin, itching, and irritation.

Tea tree oil for lice (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jenna)

3) Cleansing properties

Tea tree oil, which is well-known for its antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, can be used to treat cuts, burns, abrasions, and boils. It can also help cure certain types of staph infections.

Owing to its antibacterial and wound-healing characteristics, many body piercers recommend using diluted tea tree oil to treat and clean the piercings.

Tea tree oil for lice (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by daniel)

Numerous lice treatments, along with preventives, are quite hazardous to the body; therefore, using tea tree oil for lice is a smart route to embark.

These commercial products contain substances that might induce scalp irritation, allergic reactions, migraines, and occasionally depression. Since tea tree oil has been so effective, it may be employed as well to prevent future lice or nit infestations.