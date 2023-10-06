Want to be more productive? Try this TikTok’s viral ‘Monk mode’ trend and get things done

If you constantly feel unproductive and have difficulties maintaining focus, why not give the popular 'Monk mode' trend on TikTok a shot?

The trend has become incredibly popular on the platform, with users sharing their own experiences and providing helpful advice on how to boost productivity and accomplish tasks effectively. It might be worth exploring and seeing if it can benefit you too.

While 'Monk mode' primarily focuses on productivity, it's essential to remember the importance of self-care and rest. Pushing yourself too hard without taking breaks can lead to burnout.

Incorporate regular breaks in your monk-based session to recharge and rejuvenate. Use these breaks to stretch, meditate or engage in activities that relax your mind.

What is 'monk mode'?

Implementing simple practices based on monk's life (Image via Unsplash/Luke Chui)

In a nutshell, it's a concept inspired by the discipline and focus of monks. It involves dedicating a specific period of time to eliminate distractions and solely focus on your tasks and goals. The idea is to create a sacred space for productivity and achieve a state of flow.

When you're on that 'monk mode' grind, remember to cut out distractions. In this digital era, it's easy to get caught up in notifications, social media and endless scrolling.

Here's how you can get started with the 'monk mode' Tiktok trend

Switch off all the social media, and turn off notifications. (Image via Unsplash/Dole)

1) Turn off the notifications. Put your phone on silent mode, and block those pesky websites. That way, you're creating a space that's all about deep work and focus.

2) Another aspect of 'monk mode' is setting specific goals and breaking them down into actionable tasks. That helps you prioritize and stay motivated.

Whether it's a work project, studying for an exam or starting a new hobby, breaking it down into smaller, achievable tasks makes it less overwhelming and more manageable.

3) Time management is also crucial when adopting this new TikTok trend. Allocating specific time blocks for different tasks helps you stay organized and focused.

Try using the Pomodoro Technique. It's all about working for a specific chunk of time, like 25 minutes, and then taking quick breaks in between. This method helps you stay productive while avoiding burnout.

Create a environment to work on your goals. (Image via Unsplash/Elvis Amaya)

4) Creating a conducive workspace is another key factor in 'monk mode'. A cluttered and disorganized environment can hinder productivity.

Take a second to clean up your workspace. Make it look fresh, and add your personal touch. Having a tidy and organized space can level up your focus and drive.

5) Accountability is another aspect of this trend that can boost productivity. Share your goals and progress with others, whether it's a friend, family member or an online community. This external support can provide motivation, encouragement and even helpful advice or tips.

To wrap it up, if you want to step up your game and handle your business, you have to check out TikTok's viral 'Monk mode' trend.

By ditching distractions, setting goals, managing your time like a boss, creating a dope workspace and staying accountable, you can level up your productivity and get in that flow state. Don't forget to take care of yourself.

In reality, 'monk mode' isn't for everybody. We all got our own preferences and ways of getting things done. Try out different productivity techniques, and find what works for you the most. The key is to be intentional, and find a system that keeps you locked in and smashing your goals.