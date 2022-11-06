Want to Reverse Age? 5 Face Exercises to Tone Those Jowls

When you age, your face jowls — aka the skin under your jawline—may hang lower, which can make you look older. If wrinkles and sagging skin are starting to show up sooner than you'd like, that can weaken the muscles in that area and lead to double chins.

Getting rid of face jowls doesn't require a costly trip to a plastic surgeon. It might seem impossible, but there are lots of things you can do to look younger (reverse age) and more in control of your face.

Here are a few simple face exercises you can improve the look of your face by making small lifestyle changes.

Best Face Exercises to Tone Jowls

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) O & E

This face exercise tones the muscles around your lips and those that close the jaw. It's a simple way to firm up jowls, which is what we all want.

How to do it:

Make an 'O' shape with your lips, and pull back your cheeks to form a smile as though you're making an 'E' sound, as in the word 'eat'.

Hold this position for a second, and let go of your cheeks.

Repeat for 30 seconds, and your jowls will thank you for it.

2) The Yawn

Not only does yawning seem to be a sign that you need sleep, it's also an effective face exercise to work the jaw muscles, which are used in chewing.

These muscles provide support for the mandible, allow you to speak clearly and chew food effectively, and help prevent teeth from wearing down prematurely.

How to do it:

Yawning can be induced in two ways: waiting for the body to get tired enough, or by simply opening your mouth and jaw as wide as possible.

After reaching this position, hold it for three seconds' relax and allow your lips to cover your teeth.

Do 10-15 reps of this exercise for best results.

3) Pufferfish

In this face exercise, you blow air into a balloon. You will work out your cheek muscles in addition to the orbicularis oris around your lips while you resist the air pressure that's trying to separate them.

How to do it:

Fill your cheeks with air, and hold your mouth closed.

Pass the air from one cheek to the other by holding each cheek for a second before releasing it and moving on to the next.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

4) Pucker

This face exercise is designed to make your lips look more defined and plump by using specific facial muscles. By doing this exercise, you can avoid the need for lip surgery.

How to do it:

To give yourself a pouty, kissy mouth, first put your hands on your cheeks, and pull down.

Extend your lips forward as if you're giving an exaggerated kiss.

Add some additional tension to the muscles surrounding your mouth as you pucker up.

Do that 40 times.

5) The Big O

The Big O is a great way to start or end your facial exercise. It’s a simple exercise, which increases blood circulation and warms up the muscles on your face. It’s also a great midday pick-me-up if you’ve been sitting in front of a computer all day. It helps restore the vibrancy in your face and gives it time to reset.

How to do it:

Stick out your tongue, and open your mouth wide.

Press the top of your mouth against your teeth, forming an 'O' shape with your lips.

Feel how smooth it is under your eye area.

Hold for ten seconds, and repeat two more times.

Takeaway

If you're looking for ways to tone your face muscles, help keep your jawline firm, and prevent jowls, the aforementioned simple facial exercises can help you achieve that.

Whether you want to do them between meals or as part of a bigger workout routine, these exercises are excellent for toning your face and keeping it lifted.

The best face exercises for reversing the signs of aging should also focus on the rest of your face.

After all, tightening up one area — which is what you achieve with jowl exercises — won't have much of an impact if your face looks saggy and wrinkled everywhere else. Face exercises that strengthen the cheek muscles help improve your entire facial structure and can give you a more youthful appearance.

