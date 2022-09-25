5 Basic Arm Stretches to Add to Your Workout Routine

Everyone enjoys stretching out their hands at the end of an active day, but often not enough attention is paid to the muscles that extend from the shoulders and up towards the elbows. The three muscle groups mainly associated with the arms and shoulders are the biceps, triceps, and trapezius.

Looking to give these muscles a little extra attention? Here are a few basic stretches you can perform at home in less than 20 minutes.

Why Arm Stretches Are Important?

Just as a warm-up gets your body ready for a workout, a cooldown — which includes stretching — helps you cool down and move better after your workout. The more often you stretch, the more flexible and mobile you will become.

Stretching regularly will help you get more flexible, which is a good thing. Everyone has varying amounts of flexibility, but stretching can help improve your range of motion. That can lead to better posture and fewer injuries during athletic activities or day-to-day tasks like reaching for something on a high shelf.

Best Arm Stretches to Add to Your Workout Routine

Remember not to overdo it, and don't push yourself so hard that you're in more pain than before you started. If you have an injury, talk to a doctor before doing these stretches.

On that note, here are five best arm stretches:

1) Overhead Tricep Stretch

This arm stretch can be done while sitting or standing, but it's easiest when you're standing. It's a great stretch to do at your desk during the day too.

How to do it?

Reach your right arm up toward the ceiling; bend at the elbow, and reach for your back.

Try to place your right hand in the middle of your back, with your middle finger on your spine.

Place your left hand on top of your right elbow, and gently push down so that your hand slides down a bit.

Hold for about 30 seconds on each side, repeating 3-4 times, if needed.

2) Towel Stretch

The towel shoulder internal rotation stretch is a movement you make with your arm that can help improve the way the shoulder moves.

This exercise is also good for frozen shoulders and can be used as part of your post-operative therapy after surgery on your rotator cuff.

Here's how you do this exercise:

To stretch the upper back and shoulders, grab one end of a towel in each hand, and hang it over your back.

Reach your left hand toward the ceiling; bend at the elbowm and let the towel hang down your back.

Reach behind you with your right hand; grab the other end of the towel, and pull as far down as you can without pain.

3) Cross Body Stretch

Cross body shoulder stretches are a great way to warm up the shoulders and arms for training or sports. They can also be done any time to loosen up the upper body.

How to do it?

Hold your arm at shoulder height, and reach across the other side of the body.

Bend your elbow, and use your other arm to gently pull your upper arm toward you. That will deepen the stretch.

Hold the position for about 30 seconds, and switch sides.

4) Thread the Needle

The thread the needle is a great arm stretch for the upper back. It gently opens up the neck and thoracic spine — areas that can get stiff when you sit for long periods or don't stretch regularly.

Here's how you do it:

Start by getting on all fours, lifting your left hand off the floor and threading it through the space between your right arm and right leg.

Let the back of your left hand and arm slide along the floor as you rotate toward the right.

Keep your hips level as you allow your upper body (thoracic spine) to naturally rotate toward the right.

Stop extending your arm when your hips begin to open to the right.

5) Sphinx Pose with Arm Extension

The sphinx pose is one of the gentlest backbends. It requires you to support yourself with your elbows and arms. That allows you to relax into the spinal mobility of the pose and opens up the chest. You can feel a front body stretch from your pelvic bones to just below your chin.

Here's how you do it?

Lie on the floor with your arms bent bu your sides and palms flat on the floor and almost even with the chest.

Keep your fingertips facing forward as you roll your chest up, leaving your hands in place.

Raise one arm off the floor, and straighten it, bringing that bicep as close to your ear as possible.

Focus on keeping your shoulder from rising or crunching your neck.

Takeaway

Arm stretches are important for everyone, but they can be especially helpful for people who sit at a computer all day, or who lift weights and do other forms of exercise regularly.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried any of these stretches? Yes! Nah, not feeling it. 0 votes so far