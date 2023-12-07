Want to stay healthy at sitting jobs? Follow these 7 health tips to beat a sedentary lifestyle

Sitting jobs are not doing any good for your health if you are not moving! It’s hard to digest, but it is the truth.

Sitting all day makes it difficult to keep in shape. Not just your physical health is in jeopardy. All that sitting is gradually harming your general health. Health issues like diabetes, heart disease, and even breast or colon cancer have been related to inactivity.

Since sitting jobs are becoming more prevalent in today's world, it is extremely important to get involved in some kind of stretch or movement. Because who does not want to stay healthy? If you don’t know where to start, we have got you covered!

7 healthy tips to follow if you have sitting jobs

To stay healthy and fit it is important to get moving, which is quite a task when you are indulged in a desk job all day. But you can surely make time for your health with these amazing tips. These healthy tips come in handy even for those who have a work-from-home regimen.

1) Correct your posture

Maintain correct posture. (Image via Unsplash/ Tim Van Der Kuip)

Maintaining proper posture is crucial for preventing pain in your body, particularly if you spend eight hours during sitting jobs. In the long run, bad posture can cause problems with spine alignment as well as pain in the neck, shoulders, and back.

It can't be emphasized enough how crucial it is to sit correctly because so many people have experienced stiff neck and back pain due to hunching over the desk. You can use an ergonomic chair to correct your posture, some cushion for your lumbar support, or adjust your monitor. Because poor posture comes with so many problems, it is best to correct it beforehand.

2) Get moving

Make a habit of moving around when you have sitting jobs. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Maintaining an active lifestyle is crucial when one is compelled to spend the majority of the day inactive while at sitting jobs.

Your body ages considerably more quickly from inactivity, and if you don't exercise on a daily basis, you'll feel more tired, lazy, and unmotivated. Getting up once an hour and spending a few minutes there is a terrific way to stay active during the day.

Stretching every few hours is a wonderful strategy to keep your body active while working, in addition to moving around the workplace. To lengthen and engage your muscles that aren't used when you sit at your desk all the time, perform a few stretches for your neck, arms, and back.

3) Give your eyes some rest

Look away from the screen for some time. (Image via Pexels/ Marcus Aurelius)

To prevent eye strain when gazing at a computer all day, it's a good idea to occasionally take periodic pauses from the screen by focusing on distant objects. Treating yourself to eye massages every few hours is an excellent method of relieving eye strain during sitting jobs.

You can also try eye exercises like eye circles for a few minutes. Try looking outside the window at far-off objects, or just away from the screen for some time.

4) Practice meditation

Meditating helps relieve stress during sitting jobs. (Image via Unsplash/ Elisa Ventur)

It's important to remember to look after both your physical and mental health while working. Meditation might help you relax and concentrate your attention if you're feeling anxious or overwhelmed.

During your breaks, spend a minimum of several minutes closing your eyes and engaging in deep breathing techniques to incorporate meditation. You may find a spot outside the office or meditate at your desk, depending on what suits you.

5) Drink water

Stay hydrated. (Image via Pexels/ Ivan Samkov)

The advantages of staying hydrated cannot be enough emphasized. Not only is it essential for your body's basic operations, but it also helps you stay focused and avoid headaches. It also provides you with a valid reason to get out of your chair and walk over to the water cooler. The tiny things add up to a big impact!

6) Leg exercises at the desk

Indulge in some exercises at the desk. (Image via Unsplash/ Magnet Me)

Using your leg muscles is another essential part of maintaining your fitness at sitting jobs. You can work out at your desk by performing exercises like sitting marching, leg lifts, and knee lifts. These workouts increase circulation in addition to using the leg muscles.

7) Keep a check on snacking

Eat snacks in moderation. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

Uncontrollably eating during long stretches of sitting job is one of the main issues with this. Although it's unavoidable, snacking can be made healthy. Make your workplace a healthy place to work by clearing out unhealthy snacks.

Choose fruits over chocolates and crisps, nuts and dried fruits in place of health bars, and herbal tea in place of coffee breaks.

Additionally, you can try going to work by walking or biking, and ditch elevators whenever you can. These are simple tips but they help a lot in getting fitter when you have sitting jobs.