Warning signs your mental health is exacerbating

There are many signs that may indicate to you that your mental health is taking a tolll and you need to pay attention. Where does it start? What can you do about it? Why do you need to care about your mental health anyway?

The answers to these questions is not simple, but they deserve to be answered. The starting point of mental health deterioration can vary from person to person, but what matters is the pervasiveness of the impact.

There're many things that you can do to prevent your health from exacerbating, but it all starts with recognition. Research has shown that mental well-being constantly influences physical well-being, so it becomes essential for you to pay attention. In other words, taking care of mental well-being is not optional but essential.

Why is mental health important?

Mental well-being is not a singular concept; rather, it's influenced by multiple factors on a daily basis. Think about your everyday life, right from the start of the day. You're influenced by your family, work, environmental factors and much more.

However, as researchers observe, mental health generally is exacerbating across the globe. This trend has become especially prominent after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many individuals have become open to seeking therapy after they faced the isolating effects of the pandemic. Mental well-being took a hit on most of us, but for those with mental health issues, it was worse.

According to the WHO, since the outbreak, anxiety and depression prevalence increased by 25% globally, which is a peak in the global percentage. There was also saw a rise in dependence on technology.

Remote work had its benefits but equally a damaging effect on the connection with self and others. Generally, there's also a widespread ideology that makes exacerbates health:

"Therapy is only for the weak and the ill." This blanket statement stops millions from seeking the required health services.

Signs your mental health is deteriorating

It's not always easy to identify that your health is exacerbating until the last moment.

However, at times, we consciously ignore the symptoms and feel that we can manage. Here are a few signs for you to know that it may be time to prioritise your well-being:

1) Physical symptoms

Going to the doctor for persistent headaches? Experiencing unexplained stomach pain? What about muscle tensions?

It's very likely that your mental health is doing much more work than it can. Most of these complaints show an intricate connection between physical and mental health.

2) Changes in mood

Persistent changes in mood are common symptoms of mental health issues like major depressive disorder.

It's a common misconception that mood changes are only seen in mood disorders. However, these changes can also be seen in personality concerns, anxiety disorders and many more.

3) Isolation

A common warning sign is withdrawal. Isolation and mental wellness are inversely linked.

As soon as we start feeling emotionally and psychologically heavy, we don't want to invest more energy in others or in maintaining relationships. It's easier to stay away rather than becoming a burden on someone.

4) Changes in perception of self

Mental and emotional issues significantly impact self-image. You start thinking about yourself negatively and make judgements about yourself.

Common examples are thinking that you don't deserve help, feeling angry at yourself for not being able to deal with certain situations, or even hating yourself for being vulnerable to mental health conditions.

5) Loss of motivation

How have you been feeling recently? Is it just exhaustion at work or something more? When was the last time you felt relaxed?

Loss of motivation becomes very apparent when your emotional bank becomes exhausted. You feel a loss of focus, concentration and overall change in your level of motivation.

It's important for you to do a self check-in, when possible. about your mental well-being.

There can be many signs indicating a mental illness. We're very aware and mindful of getting a physical checkup done regularly but not so much for our emotional health.

All human beings have an innate need to grow and flourish, but external or internal factors can come in the way. What stops you today from working on your mental health?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

