Warning signs and symptoms of gout to watch for

Joint pain is generally associated with symptoms of gout, but not every kind of joint pain means you're suffering from the disease.

To know about it well, it's important to understand the common symptoms of gout, and for that, we need to know about gout itself.

The accumulation of uric acid crystals results in gout, a form of arthritis. If left untreated, this painful and crippling ailment can result in joint degeneration and can be quite uncomfortable. In the United States, the prevalence of gout is rising, with an estimated eight million Americans suffering from the condition.

Causes of gout

Other joints can also be affected by gout. (Image via Pexels/Matthias Zomer)

Excessive amounts of uric acid in the blood causes gout. The body breaks down purines, which are present in many diets, to form uric acid, a waste product. Uric acid is typically excreted by the body through the kidneys and urine.

A buildup of uric acid in the blood occurs in some people when the body either creates too much uric acid or is unable to effectively eliminate it. The extra uric acid can then crystallize in the joints, resulting in discomfort and inflammation, which makes it essential to manage uric level in the body.

Common symptoms of gout to look out for

Common symptoms of gout include knee pain. (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

A gout episode is characterized by intense pain and inflammation, usually in the big toe. In the United States, where it affects 4% of individuals, gout is the most prevalent form of inflammatory arthropathy.

Symptoms of gout frequently appear out of nowhere and can be highly painful. Intense pain in the affected joint is the most typical symptom, and it may also be accompanied by edema and redness.

The joint may also be hot to the touch and sensitive. Gout pain is frequently characterized as a stinging, burning sensation, and at its worst, it can be so bad that even the weight of a bedsheet can be uncomfortable.

The first metatarsophalangeal joint or podagra in the big toe is the joint that's most frequently affected by gout. A gout attack can affect any joint, but feet, ankles, knees and elbows are the most common locations.

Even without therapy, an acute gout attack typically peaks 12 to 24 hours after it starts and slowly starts to subside. Without therapy, a gout attack usually requires 7-14 days to fully recover from.

What are early-stage gout symptoms?

Strong pain occurs in the episode of gout attack. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Early-stage gout is the stage of the condition when a person first starts to exhibit symptoms of gout. As uric acid crystals start to develop in the affected joint(s), inflammation sets in, resulting in pain, swelling and redness.

Early symptoms of gout can include:

One or more joints, commonly the big toe, ankle, knee or elbow, experience sporadic pain

strong pain that comes on suddenly and could keep you up at night

redness and swelling near the injured joint.

stiffness in the joint, making movement challenging

mild fever

The skin around the injured joint starts to flake and itch

As it's characterized by abrupt and intense episodes of joint pain and inflammation that can last for several days to weeks, early-stage gout is often referred to as acute gout. People with early-stage gout can improve their quality of life and avoid further attacks with adequate management.

Symptoms of gout at this stage can be properly managed and treated with dietary adjustments, medication and a change in lifestyle. Gout can advance to more severe stages if untreated, resulting in irreversible joint damage, chronic pain and disability.

Preventing gout flare-ups

Some meals naturally contain a lot of purines, which the body converts to uric acid, and such foods can cause gouts to flare up.

Most people can have meals high in purines. However, if the body struggles to eliminate too much uric acid, you may want to stay away from things like:

red meat

organ meat

some seafood

and alcohol

Along with proper treatment, dietary changes are also important to lessen the symptoms of gout.

