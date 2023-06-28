WATCH: MythBusters replicate what happened to humans inside OceanGate when it imploded   

An old clip from “MythBusters”, a famous Discovery channel show, illustrating how would a person implode in a depressurized diving suit has recently gone viral after the OceanGate titanic wreckage incident.

The video was posted a few days back when it was discovered that all the passengers aboard OceanGate submersible had died.

MythBusters deep sea implosion video

This is the effect on a “a human shaped dummy made of pig parts w/ bones muscle fat skin & mid section of guts.” at 135psi in comparison, the depths of the titanic would be around an implosion at 5,600-6,000psi.

MythBusters deep sea implosion clip, which is said to be from 2009 and episode 19 of the show, demonstrates what would happen to a sea explorer who imploded in a depressurized diving suit.

A human-shaped mannequin recreated from pig parts such as fat, skin, muscles, and bones were used to conduct the experiment. The dummy was then put in a diving suit and further lowered to 300 feet underwater where the pressure was roughly nine times greater than at sea level.

The diving suit was depressurized and, as a result, the change in the air pressure forced the dummy’s meaty contents to explode as the diving suit collapsed in on itself.

The MythBusters deep sea implosion video became viral on Twitter after the OceanGate submarine, which was taking five people to see the Titanic wreckage at the bottom of the ocean went missing before being confirmed that it had suffered a catastrophic submersible implosion and killed all its passengers.

While the video has racked up a million views, many people are finding it to be insensitive and grisly.

MythBusters deep sea implosion experiment and OceanGate submersible implosion: What’s the difference between the two incidents?

Well, the idea is quite similar, however, both incidents have very little in common when it comes to the last moments of the OceanGate submarine passengers.

According to authorities, the passengers aboard the submarine were instantaneously killed because they were under much higher pressure and greater depths. It is believed that the submersible imploded near the 12,500-foot-deep ocean floor.

As per the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the pressure levels at that depth would be around 400 times greater than normal, which means the passengers would have died as a result of the implosion in a fraction of a second.

It is still not confirmed what caused the submarine to implode instantly killed five people, including the company’s 61-year-old CEO Stockton Rush.

Is OceanGate going out of business?

There are yet no statements or speculations on whether the company will be going out of business.

According to the co-founder of OceanGate, Guillermo Sohnlein, the future of the company is not clear and it will take some time to process the incident and what might have led to it.

It’s going to take days, weeks, months to collect data and analyse the data and try to figure out what happened, Sohnlein said.

"Right now is more a time to mourn the loss of the crew members and preserve their legacies," he added.

