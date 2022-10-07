Watch Seth Feroce Crush a Bodybuilding Arm Workout

Seth Feroce has been a prominent bodybuilder for the last many two decades. He is a famous bodybuilder with tremendous experience. He has maintained an amazing physique and has remained a formidable figure in the bodybuilding industry for almost a decade after retirement. Feroce recently opened up about hinting at a potential return to competition. However, it has not been confirmed from any source that he is interested in coming to the bodybuilding industry

Seth Feroce has criticized the bodybuilding lifestyle on many occasions. While he admits that his body was esthetically a lot better during his own bodybuilding career, Feroce did high-intensity training with a goal to improve the ability to perform better with different physical activities that are difficult for bodybuilders. However, the retired bodybuilder felt the need to manage weight training into his daily life. In the video, Seth Feroce performed an intense arm workout which gave some helpful points on how to do it more effectively.

Seth Feroce Arms Workout

Initially, Seth Feroce stated that he has gained about 16 lb over the last few weeks. He added that he felt "tired" of doing bodyweight exercises and being a massive guy, he prefers heavy lifting and using a lot of carbs in his diet. The retired bodybuilder has been cleared that he is not using any kind of steroids to get big.

Feroce then moved to his own gym and worked out after taking his pre-workout shake. In this arm workout, Seth Feroce performed a number of supersets, which is a superset with alternate exercises that target the opposite muscle groups like hamstrings, triceps, biceps, chest, back, quads, etc. Seven-time Mr. Olympia Arnold is one of the biggest proponents of this training method. Biceps and triceps are one of the muscle groups that respond the most to corrival supersets. Before starting the main workout, Seth Feroce spoke about the importance of warming up the body and also the best way to exercise focused on muscles for a session, irrespective of your age.

Seth Feroce warmed up his body with many workouts like seated curls, dumbbell curls, V-bar pushdowns, and hammer curls in the first phase of his workout. Once the warm-up exercises were done to perfection, then he started the main workout routine.

1. Seated Cable Curls

Seth Feroce took to the seated cable curls to focus on the biceps. The 39-year-old stated that he appreciates the constant tension that the cable machines provide as the reason for incorporating cable curls in his arms routine. He added that he prefers to move between a straight bar and a camber bar attachment. Feroce superset this exercise with overhead dumbbell triceps extensions, which is his all-time favorite part of the workout.

2. Dumbbell Curls

The dumbbell curls focused on the biceps. Usually, the dip press is performed with both hands. However, Feroce explained that he likes to do this exercise unilaterally and leans onto the machine with a free arm. While explaining the benefits of this variation in the dip press, he explained how critical correct stance is during the workout.

3. Hammer Curls

Seth Feroce started the arm workout with this superset to work on the biceps and triceps. Hammer curls are movements that focus on the biceps brachii, brachialis, and brachioradialis muscles whereas the V-bar pushdowns work the triceps muscles.

4. V-Bar Pushdowns

The V-bar pushdown is a popular gym exercise for focusing on triceps. It uses an angled bar, which allows a person to move heavier weights more easily and smoothly than a straight bar or rope.

Conclusion

Seth Feroce focuses on training with furious intensity and giving inspiration to millions through his workout videos and guidance. Although it is not certain yet whether he will ever grace the competitive stage again, his love toward bodybuilding is quite apparent as he strives to get better every day.

