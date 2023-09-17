Water Exercise: The Best for Seniors with Arthritis

Water exercises for arthritis are like your joints' best friends in the pool. They're a fantastic way to stay active and manage arthritis symptoms while being gentle on those creaky joints. Imagine you're in a pool, and the water's buoyancy is like a natural cushion for your joints. It takes the weight off your knees and hips, making movement easier and less painful. That's a big win right there!

The water also provides resistance, kind of like working out with invisible weights. This helps you build up muscle strength, especially around your achy joints, giving them better support and stability.

The Best Water Exercises for Arthritis

Water exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Water Walking:

Find a pool where the water comes up to about chest level.

Stand tall with your shoulders back and core engaged.

Start walking forward through the water, pushing against the resistance.

Swing your arms naturally as you walk, and try to walk for 10-15 minutes.

You can vary it by walking backward or sideways to work different muscles.

Leg Lifts:

Hold onto the pool edge or use a floatation device for balance.

Stand up straight with your abs tight.

Lift one leg to the side, keeping it straight, and then lower it back down.

Do 10-15 lifts on each leg for a great hip and thigh workout.

Water Aerobics (Knee Lifts):

Water exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Join a water aerobics class or do it on your own.

In chest-deep water, stand up straight.

Lift your knees towards your chest one at a time, as if you're marching in place.

Aim for 2-3 sets of 10-15 knee lifts on each leg.

Water Cycling:

You'll need a water bicycle or simply use your regular bike submerged in the pool.

Sit on the seat, keep your back straight, and pedal like you're cycling on land.

Start with 10-15 minutes and gradually increase your time.

Water Stretching (Calf Stretch):

Stand near the pool edge with your hands on it for support.

Extend one leg straight behind you with your toes pointing down.

Feel the stretch in your calf.

Hold for 15-30 seconds and switch to the other leg.

Repeat this stretch 2-3 times on each leg.

Benefits of Performing the Water Exercises for Arthritis

Water exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Joint-Friendly Impact: Imagine a world where you can exercise without the usual joint pain. That's what water does for you. It cushions your joints, especially those pesky knee and hip ones, making exercise feel like a breeze.

Limber Limbs: The water's buoyancy gives your joints extra freedom to move. It's like a gentle nudge, encouraging them to stretch and bend more easily.

Muscle Power-Up: Water isn't just friendly to your joints. It's also a secret muscle builder. It resists your every move, helping you tone and strengthen those muscles. Strong muscles provide extra support to your joints, like having your back!

A Soothing Soak: If you've ever soaked in a warm bath to relieve soreness, you know how water can work wonders. Exercizing in warm water offers that same soothing effect, instantly calming your joint discomfort.

Water exercise (Image via Getty Images)

Heart Health: Now, who says water exercises are just for joints? When you're doing water aerobics or swimming, your heart's getting a workout too. It gets pumping, improves blood flow, and boosts your overall heart health.

Weight Watchers: Water exercises are like little calorie-burning machines. They help manage your weight by torching calories and giving your metabolism a kick. A healthy weight means less stress on your joints.

Stress-Busting Spa: Being in the water is like your personal spa day. It relaxes you, reduces stress, and might even make you feel like you're on vacation. Less stress can mean less inflammation, which is great news for arthritis.

Now that you know the best water exercises for arthritis, it won't be much of a problem for you to start performing them. Enjoy the benefits along with better management of the condition.