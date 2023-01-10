Watermelon Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Watermelon nutrition tends to provide extensive health benefits which will help in improving the overall health and fitness of the body.

Watermelon is among the most refreshing fruits, which are even low in calories and are a good dietary source. of lycopene and citrulline. In this article, we will discuss watermelon nutrition facts along with the health benefits that they provide.

Watermelon Nutrition Facts

Watermelon tends to be one of the best summer fruits that are jam-packed with nutrition. They are water-rich and tend to be low in calories. It contains about ninety-two percent water, which will keep you satiated for longer. Watermelon's nutritional content includes vitamins and minerals such as potassium, vitamin C, vitamin A, magnesium, iron, and calcium.

Watermelon is also a good source of plant compounds such as citrulline and lycopene. However, watermelon tends to be a poor source of antioxidants and fiber. It also has a small number of carbs which are mainly made of sugar, however, it will not increase your blood pressure level as it is relatively in small amounts.

Watermelon for nutrition (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Watermelon Health Benefits

1. Watermelon for Dehydration

One of the major health benefits of watermelon is that it will help in boosting hydration in the body since this fruit is about ninety-two percent water. This will ensure that your body remains hydrated, which will be beneficial for your joint health, proper functioning of the organs, and regulation of the body temperature. It will also help in making sure that your body does not get dehydrated, especially during the summer season.

2. Promotes Skin Health

Watermelon nutrition will help in improving your skin health by lowering the probability of premature skin again, protecting from skin lipids, and protecting your skin from free radicals. The increased dietary water intake from watermelon will also help you to get glowing skin by improving the elasticity and hydration of the skin.

3. Lowers Cholesterol and Fights Inflammation

Watermelon nutrition tends to be increasingly good for your heart health as not only will it reduce the risk of getting heart disease, but it will also help in the effective management of high blood pressure and lowering cholesterol levels. This will ensure the proper functioning of your heart.

Consuming watermelon on a regular basis will also help in fighting against inflammation due to the presence of plant compounds in the food.

4. Reduces Blood Pressure

Watermelon nutrition will help in combating excessive sodium intake, which will help in maintaining a healthy potassium intake in your body. This will help in preventing high blood pressure in the body with lesser blood vessel tension as well as excreting stored sodium intake through urine. The lycopene present in the watermelon will also have a positive impact on your high blood pressure while reducing the chances of heart disease.

5. Others

Watermelon does not directly contribute to reducing weight. However, it can be used as a lightweight snack that will keep your body satiated for a longer period of time. Incorporation of watermelon in your diet will also help in will also improve your gut health by promoting regular bowel movements as well as preventing constipation.

Watermelon will further help in reducing the probability of getting chronic diseases such as cancer, asthma, and cardiovascular problems.

Watermelon for blood pressure (Image via Pexels/Pixelme Stock Photography)

Watermelon nutrition will provide your body with a multitude of benefits that range from keeping your body, effective management of blood pressure, and lowering bad cholesterol levels to promoting heart health and improving your skin health. You can incorporate watermelon nutrition into your diet in different manners, such as including them in your salads to eat frozen treats, and drinking juice.

Watermelon seeds are also good for you as opposed to common misconceptions that they will harm you. There are even seedless varieties of watermelon that are available in the market if you prefer to take seeds out of watermelon.

