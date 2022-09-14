6 Ways Your Diet and Nutrition Can Affect Your Mental Health

The close connection between your brain and the gastrointestinal tract is frequently referred to as the "second brain." This connection causes the link between diet and emotions. Millions of bacteria reside in your GI tract, which can have an impact on the creation of neurotransmitters, chemicals that constantly convey information from the gut to the brain.

Consuming nutritious food encourages the growth of "good" bacteria, which in turn has a positive impact on the synthesis of neurotransmitters. On the other hand, a consistent diet of junk food can result in inflammation that reduces the production of these neurotransmitters. Our brain receives quick and clear messages through these chemical messengers, but when they are not produced adequately, it directly impacts our mood.

Ways Your Diet and Nutrition Impact Mental Health

It is important to take care of the brain-gut connection, since it has both short-term as well as long-term consequences on our mental health.

1) Stress and other mental health concerns

Inflammation caused by sugar and processed meals can affect the entire body, including the brain, and may play a role in mood disorders, including anxiety and depression. We frequently turn to processed meals when we need fast relief from stress or sadness. A cup of coffee replaces a full breakfast during a busy or challenging day, and fresh fruits and vegetables are swapped for high-fat, high-calorie fast food. When depressed, an ice cream cone often serves as a meal, or sometimes, we skip dinner altogether.

The American Dietetic Association claims that when sad or under stress, people frequently eat too much or too little. If you eat too much, you'll experience fatigue and weight gain. If you eat too little, it can also lead to mental and physical exhaustion.

2) The feel good hormone- serotonin

Mood regulation, pain inhibition, and sleep and hunger control are all controlled by the neurotransmitter serotonin. The gut, which is full of neurons and has 100 million nerve cells, produces around 95% of the body's serotonin. As a result, the stomach plays a crucial role in controlling emotions, sensing pain, and other crucial physiological processes.

Research shows that these bacteria have a significant influence on how neurons operate and how much serotonin and other neurotransmitters are secreted. These bacteria protect the intestine's epithelial barrier, guarding against the spread of pathogens and bacterial toxins throughout the body. Additionally, they improve food absorption and stop inflammation from spreading outside the gut axis.

The road to happiness is through the stomach. (Image via Freepik/ wayhomestudio)

3) Sensitivity to emotions

According to studies, GI problems can be the cause or the product of anxiety, stress, or depression. The brain has a direct effect on the stomach. A troubled intestine can send signals to the brain, just as a troubled brain can send signals to the gut. If you’re experiencing GI problems that could affect your mental health, you can choose to talk to a doctor about finding strategies to manage daily stressors and ease the gastrointestinal discomfort.

4) Complex relationship

It's crucial to remember that a variety of things might affect both our eating habits and mental health. According to research, biological variables such as genetics, life experiences, and family history might contribute to mental health issues. Following a healthy eating plan can keep you energized and help you feel your best. While good nutrition is an important component of your emotional well-being, it is not a substitute for proper medical care and treatment.

Do you incorporate greens and whole grains in your diet? (Image via Freepik/ Freepik)

5) Dehydration anxiety

Nutrition and hydration go hand in hand. Water is essential for digestion as well as many other vital bodily functions, such as flushing out waste and controlling body temperature. However, some people can't help but drink a lot of water. This is known as dehydration anxiety. It is a worry that is caused by the idea that you aren't getting enough water to drink. You could feel anxious about leaving your water bottle at home. This worry may cause you to drink a lot of water—more than your body needs—which might make you sick. Lack of enough hydration causes your body to perform below par, which may become the source of your worries. Orthorexia and OCD are both closely related to this long-lasting form of anxiety.

6) Brain development

When we eat nutritious foods, they break down in our body to nourish us. They become protein-building blocks, enzymes, neurotransmitters, and tissues that are crucial to brain development. Certain nutrients and dietary patterns can also enhance the connection between our neurons. For instance, incorporating fish into your diet can significantly enhance brain proteins. Fatty fish are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, a major building block of the brain. Omega-3s play a role in sharpening memory and improving mood, as well as protecting your brain against cognitive decline. However, a diet rich in saturated fats and refined sugars can have a negative impact on these brain proteins.

Takeaway

Start observing how different foods make you feel, not just in time but also the following day. For two to three weeks, try following a "clean" diet that excludes all processed foods and sugar. Check your feelings after following this diet. Then carefully bring things back into your diet, one by one, and see how you feel.

Some people who "go clean" are astounded by how much better they feel physically and emotionally and how much worse they feel when they reintroduce foods that are known to increase inflammation.

