7 Ways Men Can Improve Their Mental Health

Some recent studies have found that men under the age of 45 are more likely to die by suicide. Men are often "expected" to suppress their feelings and appear strong and in control. In many cultures, being the "breadwinners" of the family, they need to dominate in decision-making. They should not express their insecurities. These external factors can make it harder for men to reach out for help and open up. Invalidating statements like, "man up," "stop being lazy," "once you get a job, you will be fine," or "get married, and your problems will be fixed," or "have a child, and you will feel better," make it difficult to seek support. No wonder men often find it tough to articulate their vulnerabilities.

As with many mental health statistics, it’s hard to know if the figures really represent what is happening. As per a study conducted in the UK in 2017 (Mental Health Foundation), almost 60,000 suicides were registered, out of which 75% were committed by men. Suicide is the most common cause of death for men between 40 and 50, especially for those who come from ethnic minority backgrounds and low socioeconomic status.

How Can Men Improve Their Mental Health?

Mental health concerns people belonging to any gender, age, race, or ethnicity. Good mental health is essential for all. Despite the change toward openness in discussing emotional problems, the attitude with respect to addressing mental health challenges of men needs to improve further.

Here are a few ways in which men can receive emotional support.

1. Opening Up

Speaking to a close friend is often the first and only way in which men open up. Men can discuss their struggles with a trusted friend without the fear of being judged. Although friends might not have professional training or expertise to provide the right solution, they could acknowledge that the person is in need of support and encourage them to seek therapy. They could suggest a therapist, too.

You could try saying something like, "I've been going through a lot. Do you have time this week to catch up?

2. Self-Care

In discussions about mental health, the phrase "self-care" is used quite frequently. While it may appear like the term is frequently marketed toward women, everyone needs to practice self-care. It entails making time for oneself, by nourishing the body with a healthy meal, doing an activity that uplifts the mood or simply allowing oneself a moment to breathe after a busy day.

Finding support during a tough time can help enhance treatment outcomes. (Photo via Pexels/ Kampus Production)

3. Support Groups

Many could suffer the same plight, and no one needs to fight their demons alone. Finding people who are going through the same challenges and becoming part of a group can help in solidarity and finding a platform to raise queries, receive responses, and increase social contact. Social groups that can empathize with men facing challenges, no matter how big or small they seem, help them feel better and empowered. Meetings, online discussions, and supportive messaging are some of the ways in which social groups keep up broad digital contact.

4. Movement

This is an obvious one as the mind-body connection is real. Doing an activity that one enjoys is crucial. Even 10 minutes of brisk walking can boost our energy, add mental clarity, and help maintain a cheerful attitude.

Getting physical activity, regardless of the exact description, has a lot of potential to enhance our overall wellbeing. According to research, people who engage in regular physical activity tend to feel better about themselves and experience less stress, and anxiety. Regular exercisers may also be less likely to experience mental health issues later on and maintain a good quality of life.

Let your body loose! (Image via Pexels/ Pavel Danilyuk)

5. Eating well

Good nutrition is essential to keep the brain working even when one is asleep. It follows that what you feed your brain with—for example, what you eat and drink—will have an impact on how well it works, which will have an impact on mood and mental health.

A diet high in convenience and refined meals, such as sugary snacks and processed meat, can be damaging to the brain whereas healthy foods, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, include vitamins and minerals to nourish the brain. Several research studies have connected sadness and brain function impairment to a diet high in refined sugars.

6. Anger Management

When you're in control of your anger, it's a rather natural and healthy emotion to experience. If you are dissatisfied or treated poorly, it's acceptable to feel furious. Anger can push us and aid in the identification of personal problems. As anger typically comes with a brief "burst of energy," which is a natural aspect of our fight-or-flight mechanism, anger can also help us stay safe and protect ourselves in dangerous situations.

But when your anger makes you act destructively, has an adverse effect on your physical and mental health, or becomes your "default" mood when you want to numb out your other emotions, that is when it becomes unhealthy.

7. Positive Affirmations

We frequently forget to give ourselves the praise and affirmations we need to act positively and for our own growth. We often look for approval and affirmation from others, but we also need to work really hard on radical self-acceptance. You can remind yourself of your value and significance in the world by repeating your affirmations to yourself. You can begin by simply gazing at yourself in the mirror for a little longer or by watching any affirmation films that are available. Whichever route you take, know that you are helping yourself and moving closer to loving yourself.

Don't forget to pat yourself! (Image via Pexels/ Dominika Roseclay)

Takeaway

Men exhibit a set of different responses to emotional problems. They should be able to reveal their difficulties, seek support, and implement strategies to recover and lead a fulfilling life. The tips given above are not meant to replace certified professional help but can provide some sources or approaches by which men can freely discuss their innermost thoughts and help a needy person.

Janvi is a counsellor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialisation in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore