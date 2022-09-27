How to Stimulate Your Vagus Nerve for Better Mental Health?

The vagus nerve represents the main component of the parasympathetic nervous system, which oversees a vast array of crucial bodily functions, including control of mood and emotions, immune response, digestion, and heart rate. It also plays a huge role in the management of anxiety.

Vagus nerve stimulation affects our heart rate. Therefore, it is a fantastic tool to help with palpitations and increased heart rates associated with panic and worry. Poor vagal tone has been linked to depression, chronic fatigue, procrastination tendencies, disconnection, anxiety, and a ton of other ailments.

Strengthening the vagus nerve increases your ability to handle stress, both within the body (inflammation) as well as while navigating life (stressful situations). It communicates with every organ in the body, so when it comes to physical and mental healing, it is a vital part of the process. Therefore, how can you improve your vagal tone? Read on to find out!

Ways to Stimulate Your Vagus Nerve for Better Mental Health

1. Breathwork and Meditation:

Deep belly breathing can stimulate the rest-and-digest state and calm down your nervous system. Slowly breathe in for 4 seconds, hold it for 7 seconds, and breathe out for 8 seconds. This is called 4-7-8 breathing.

The vagus nerve runs into our lungs and diaphragm. Therefore, stimulation of those in turn stimulates our vagus nerve. This is why deep breathing makes us feel relaxed!

Meditation helps improve our connection with our body and reduces anxiety. If this sounds intimidating, try a guided meditation. Starting with just a few minutes a day, you can activate your vagus nerve.

2. Cold exposure

Research shows that acute cold exposure has been shown to activate the vagus nerve as well as cholinergic neurons through vagus nerve pathways. Researchers have also found that exposing yourself to a cold on a regular basis can lower your sympathetic “fight or flight” response and increase parasympathetic activity through the vagus nerve.

Try finishing your next shower with at least 30 seconds of cold water and see how you feel. Then work your way up to longer periods of time. You can also ease yourself into it by simply placing your face in ice-cold water for a few seconds.

3. Yoga and Tai Chi

Yoga and tai chi are two mind-body relaxation methods that function by activating the vagus nerve and the parasympathetic rest-and-digest neural system. Your mental health may be enhanced by yoga and tai chi, both of which activate the vagus nerve. According to studies, yoga raises GABA levels in the brain, which is a calming neurotransmitter. According to researchers, it accomplishes this by activating vagal afferents, which boost parasympathetic nervous system activity.

Additionally, according to research, yoga stimulates the vagus nerve, making it beneficial for those who experience anxiety and sadness. Tai Chi has also been demonstrated to raise heart rate variability, which suggests that it may improve vagal regulation.

4. Massage

According to research, massages can activate the vagus nerve, resulting in an increase in vagal tone and activity. Your mental health is enhanced by massages because they stimulate the vagus nerve. The vagus nerve can also be stimulated by massaging several specific areas of the body.

Foot massages have been proven to boost vagal modulation, heart rate variability, and reduce the sympathetic fight-or-flight response. Additionally, you can activate the vagus nerve to lessen seizures by massaging the carotid sinus, a region close to the right side of the throat.

5. Laughter

When people laugh, their sympathetic nervous system (SNS) activity tends to decrease while their parasympathetic nervous system (PNS) activity softens, expands, and relaxes. The fact that laughter causes diaphragmatic movements that enhance cardiac vagal tone is one explanation for why PNS is more active.

In addition to relieving mental stress, laughter assists in releasing aggressive, negative energy that has built up in the body due to previous SNS overactivity. There are numerous benefits to laughing heartily every day, so start and end your day with it!

Takeaway

Your body and mind do not have to control you. You have the authority to direct them. You can boost mood, wellbeing, and resilience over the long term by activating the vagus nerve, which tells your body that it's time to unwind and decompress.

Your vagus nerve plays a powerful role in your body. Keeping your vagus nerve strong and balanced can help you respond more effectively to a variety of emotional and physiological symptoms.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

