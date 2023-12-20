Weight loss by intermittent fasting can affect brain activity: Study

According to new research, weight loss by intermittent fasting can drastically change brain activity related to addiction and appetite. According to South West News Service, intermittent energy restriction (IER) can cause significant changes in gut flora and brain activity, with both beneficial and harmful outcomes. Researchers at the Health Management Institute in Beijing discovered this.

In two months, participants lost an average of almost 7.5 percent by alternating relative fasting days with regular eating. Following IER, there were observed reductions in the activity of brain areas related to hunger management and addiction.

How was the study about intermittent fasting conducted?

Study shows effects of IF on brain activity. (Image via Unsplash/ Farhad Ibrahimzade)

Each study participant went through two stages of diet: one called "high-controlled" fasting and the other called "low-controlled" fasting. Dietitians provided meals to the participants for 32 days during the high-controlled phase, gradually reducing the number of calories to around 25% of their daily energy requirements.

After that, they went through a 30-day low-controlled fasting phase during which they were given a list of suggested meals that would provide the men with 600 calories per day and the women with 500 calories per day.

The findings were obtained by examining stool samples from 25 Chinese men and women following an IER diet. The participants lost an average of about 17 pounds—roughly 7.8 percent of their average body weight—after these fasts.

The researchers observed that following the fasts, activity levels in specific brain regions linked to the control of appetite and addiction dropped, and they hypothesized that these changes were caused by modifications in the microbiome.

How many hours of fasting is intermittent?

IF involves alternate cycle between eating and fasting. (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Hansel)

Cycling between the eating and fasting phases is known as intermittent fasting. It is a popular practice with numerous variations in fasting durations. Here are a few typical methods:

16/8 methods: The 16/8 technique, sometimes referred to as the Leangains regimen, calls for a 16-hour fast window every day followed by an 8-hour eating window. For instance, you may fast from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. the next day and eat between 12:00 and 8:00 p.m.

5:2 diet: The 5:2 diet involves eating regularly for five days a week and cutting back on calories (around 500–600) on the two non-consecutive days. It is customary to fast on these two days.

Eat-Stop-Eat: This approach calls for one or two 24-hour fasts every week. If you complete dinner at 7:00 p.m., for example, you wouldn't eat again until 7:00 p.m. the following day.

Alternate-day fasting: Using this technique, there are periods when you eat normally and periods when you either eat very little or nothing at all.

Warrior Diet: This entails having one big meal during a 4-hour eating window at night and consuming tiny portions of raw fruits and vegetables during the day.

How much weight can you lose in a month with intermittent fasting?

Weight loss by IF has different results for everyone. (Image via Unsplash/ Louis Hansel)

A person's ability to lose weight in a month with intermittent fasting can vary greatly and is dependent on a number of factors, such as personal traits, consistency with the fasting schedule, general diet, and degree of physical activity. There is no one-size-fits-all method for intermittent fasting, and individual outcomes may vary.

According to some research, intermittent fasting may help lower calorie consumption and enhance metabolic health, making it a useful weight management tactic. It's crucial to approach weight loss in a sustained and healthful manner, though.

It is best to speak with a medical expert or a certified dietitian if you are thinking about intermittent fasting or any other diet plan to be sure it is appropriate for your particular needs and health situation. They may offer you tailored advice and assist you in creating a strategy that complements your overall well-being and is in line with your objectives.