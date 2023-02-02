Weightlifting for Weight Loss: Which Exercises Are the Best for Shedding Pounds?

Weightlifting for weight loss is a highly effective and efficient way to shed excess pounds and build lean muscle mass. Many assume that cardio is the best exercise for weight loss, but weightlifting can be just as effective, if not more so. The key is to choose the right exercises that target multiple muscle groups and engage your core while also elevating your heart rate.

The best weightlifting for weight loss exercises and why they are so effective

Squats: Squats are one of the best ways of weightlifting for weight loss because they engage multiple muscle groups, including your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core. This compound movement burns a significant amount of calories, as your body has to work harder to support the weight.

Additionally, squats can increase your heart rate and provide a cardiovascular workout, making them an excellent choice for weight loss. To perform a squat, start with your feet shoulder-width apart and the weight on your heels.

Lower your body as if sitting back in a chair, keeping your weight over your heels. Push back up to a standing position, squeezing your glutes at the top. Repeat this movement for 8 to 12 reps for 3 sets.

Squats are one of the best ways of weightlifting for weight loss because they engage multiple muscle groups, including your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core (Photo by Binyamin Mellish/pexels)

Deadlifts: Deadlifts are another multi-joint exercise for weightlifting for weight loss that targets multiple muscle groups, including your back, glutes, hamstrings, and quads. Like squats, deadlifts burn many calories and increase your heart rate. To perform a deadlift, start with your feet shoulder-width apart and the weight on your heels.

Reach down to grab the barbell with an overhand grip, keeping your back straight. Drive through your heels to stand up, pulling the bar up to hip level. Lower the bar back to the ground, keeping your back straight. Repeat this movement for 8 to 12 reps for three sets.

deadlifts burn a significant amount of calories and increase your heart rate. (Photo by Victor Freitas/pexels)

Lunges: Lunges are an excellent exercise for weightlifting for weight loss because they target your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core. Step forward with one foot to perform a lunge, lowering your body until your front knee is bent at a 90-degree angle and your back knee hovering just above the ground.

Push back up to a standing position and repeat on the other side. You can perform this exercise with dumbbells for added resistance or without weights for a more cardio-focused workout. Repeat this movement for 8 to 12 reps on each side for 3 sets.

Push-ups: are a classic way of weightlifting for weight loss. They are an excellent option for weight loss because they engage in multiple muscle groups and provide a cardiovascular workout.

To perform a push-up, start in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest touches the ground, then push back to the starting position. Repeat this movement for 8 to 12 reps for 3 sets.

Push-ups are an excellent option for weight loss because they engage in multiple muscle groups and provide a cardiovascular workout (Photo by Keiji Yoshiki/pexels)

Bent-over rows: Bent-over rows are a great way of weightlifting for weight loss: To perform a bent-over row, start with your feet shoulder-width apart and your weight on your heels. Bend forward at the waist, keeping your back straight, and grab the barbell with an overhand grip.

Pull the bar up your waist, keeping your elbows close to your body. Lower the bar back to the starting position, keeping your back straight. Repeat this movement for 8 to 12 reps for 3 sets.

In conclusion, weightlifting for weight loss is a great option because it engages multiple muscle groups and burns many calories. The exercises mentioned in this article, such as squats, deadlifts, lunges, push-ups, and bent-over rows, are highly effective for weight loss because they target multiple muscle groups and provide a cardiovascular workout.

Remember to choose weights that challenge you and perform 8 to 12 reps for 3 sets. Incorporating weightlifting into your fitness routine can help you achieve your weight-loss goals, build lean muscle mass, and improve your overall health and fitness.

