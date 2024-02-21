Welcome to the jungle with the animal movement workout

Animal movement workout may sound like it's rough and crazy, but it is just a blend of yoga and gymnastics. The whole workout is based on getting down on your hands and feet and moving like wild animals, which is how the name "animal movement workout" came to be.

This workout improves your balance, coordination, mobility, and strength while breaking the monotony of traditional workouts. According to science, this workout dwells on neuromechanics, as it uses particular stretches to build muscle endurance and help one reconnect with their body.

Exploring the animal movement-inspired workout

Before starting, you could do a warm-up or a wrist mobilization exercise as these moves require a lot of wrist extension and endurance to hold proper form. Then do three rounds of each exercise following sixty seconds of work and thirty seconds of rest period.

Do this workout 1- 2 times a week and move slowly to 3- 4 times a week to increase duration and intensity. Now, let’s dive straight into the different types of animal movement workouts.

Animal movement workouts (for beginners)

If you are new to this workout, here are a few tips to get you started: choose comfortable clothing that will help you stretch freely, work out barefoot, and do a wrist mobilization exercise. Also, you should begin and end your workout with a proper warmup and cooldown.

1. The ape position

The Ape Position(Image by ladylolita_/Instagram)

Get into a deep squat position. Your feet should be kept wide apart and slightly turned out. Keep your back straight and your arms between your knees.

Put your right hand on the floor and move your weight forward, then slowly move your right leg out, keeping it pointed towards your toes. Bring your left elbow back with your palms facing away. Return to the starting point and repeat on the other side.

2. The beast reach

The Beast Reach (Image by samuele.zanni/Instagram)

Start with a child’s pose with your knees off the ground by an inch. Lift your hips towards the sky. Now, lift one foot off the ground and bring your knees closer to your ribs. Keep your core engaged and your toes pointed out.

Put pressure on your wrist and squeeze your buttock muscles. Look forward while lifting your chin. Move your shoulders down and back up, with motion to your spine while keeping your knees close. Get back to the starting point and repeat on the other side.

Animal movement workout (for fitness freaks)

1. The crab to under switch taps

Jump into a crab position with your body on all fours and drive through your right toe and hand to pin your body on all fours. After the right foot and left palm touch the ground, jump right back to the starting point.

Keep switching sides as you repeat.

2. The loaded beast position

Stand with your foot pads and your hands pressed on the ground. Push your body back up and jump a step forward while keeping control of your body. Bend your elbow and your right arm near your face at your midline, after which you can move back into the starting position.

Repeat on each side.

3. The finisher movement

Begin by getting into the beast position and move to the left leg under-switch, then to the right arm crab reach, moving forward to jumping the left leg under-switch, and then back to the beast.

Repeat three times on each side. Work sixty seconds on and thirty seconds off.

Benefits of the animal movement workout

Well-defined muscles are built as a result (Image by Norbert Buduczki/Unsplash)

• Dynamic movements help multiple muscles to improve joint mobility and flexibility.

• You use your body weight as resistance to gain strength. It builds the core, arms, and legs.

• Animal movement workout forms can release endorphins to improve relaxation and reduce stress.

• Due to the high-intensity workout, your heart pumps more blood, helping you gain cardiovascular strength.

• By improving balance and stability, this exercise reduces the risk of injuries and falls.

• You can burn a lot of calories when you combine the exercise with a healthy diet. This helps with weight management.

This is a challenging way to get fit, which is why it is not suitable for everyone. It involves a lot of flexibility and movement. Thus, it is very important to consult a proper trainer and a healthcare professional if you have a heart condition, joint pains, or limited mobility.