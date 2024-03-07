Wet brain syndrome: The deadly consequence of excessive alcohol use

Wet brain syndrome is more commonly recognized as Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome.

It's a disease that develops over time due to alcohol abuse. When people develop this syndrome, they are likely to experience difficulties with memory, have poor motor coordination, or, in some extreme cases, experience symptoms of psychosis.

This disorder is caused by severe thyamine deficiency or vitamin B. While the main cause is alcohol, it can also be caused by malnutrition, chemotherapy or even eating disorders.

How does wet brain syndrome affect your health?

Wet brain syndrome primarily affects your frontal cortex. That's why the first recognizable symptoms of this condition are in how you process information. Additionally, it also impacts movement, motivation, vision and language. Many individuals experience confusion and memory loss.

The syndrome often develops in two stages. The first is the development of Wernicke's encephalopathy, which can cause mental confusion, difficulties in movements and a direct impact on your vision or eye movements.

Then comes Korsakoff's psychosis, which causes a loss of memory function. It can naturally cause the individual to feel lost, confused and disoriented. It's also recognized as alcohol dementia. Unfortunately, if the symptoms are not recognized in time, it can even be fatal for the individual.

Can you recover from wet brain syndrome?

There isn't a single medical test that allows for the diagnosis of Wernicke-Korsakoff syndrome. Rather, a mental health professional is likely to conduct various tests, check for alcohol dependence and examine the effects on your nervous system.

The good news is that if the condition is caught early, there are chances for recovery, as the brain has not experienced much damage. It often involves giving the patient thiamine injections.

Wet brain syndrome is generally treated by total alcohol abstinence. However, total recovery can be unlikely, as the deficiency slowly and yet dangerously impacts the brain. The unfortunate factor at play is that individuals may not realize the impact of this condition until it significantly disrupts their functioning.

Prevention is better than cure, therefore the focus should be on regulating alcohol intake. Additionally, one must focus on maintaining a nutritional diet that includes a regular intake of vitamin B1.

Alcohol is indeed one of the most abused drugs in the world. It's always important to keep in mind how external substances can have an impact on internal brain chemistry.

While wet brain syndrome appears on the rare disorders list, its prognosis is poor. If you or your loved ones are experiencing substance addictions, try to reach out to professional help as soon as possible. A few moments of pleasure are not worth your emotional and physical health.

