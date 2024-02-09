What is 36-hour fasting? Know about Rishi Sunak's way to a 'balanced lifestyle'

Rishi Sunak, the richest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has recently received attention for his unique approach towards his nutrition and fitness goals. The leader of the Conservative Party has been in the headlines ever since he became the Prime Minister.

Rishi Sunak, along with his political decisions, is quite famous for his health and agility. For those looking for motivation, the 43-year-old is the perfect example.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Rishi Sunak opened up on his unique approach toward his health to attain a balanced lifestyle. He revealed that he does not eat anything for 36 hours at the start of each week. Sunak reportedly fasts from Sunday 5 pm to Tuesday 5 am, mostly living on "water, tea and calorie-free drinks".

What does Rishi Sunak have to say about his 36-hour fast each week?

Rishi Sunak's 36 hours fast (Image via Instagram by @rishisunakmp)

Thirty-six-hours fast at the start of each week seems quite extreme but the British PM has defended it as a part of his balanced lifestyle. Sunak has highlighted his intermittent fasting routine as a means of discipline and health maintenance.

In his interview, he also shared that indulging in the fasting routine every week allows him to balance out his sugar cravings.

In the interview with the BBC, Sunak said:

"I tend to try and do some fasting at the beginning of every week as part of a general balanced lifestyle but everyone will do this differently. It means that I can then indulge myself in all the sugary treats I like for the rest of the week."

In a recent interview with Sunak on ITV This Morning, when asked about his fasting routine from Sunday evening to Tuesday morning, he revealed:

"I wish I was as disciplined as has been reported. Like all of us, I start the week with the best of intentions and then you hit contact with reality at some point. I try on a Monday after a indulgent weekend to try and have a day of fasting. But it's not totally nothing, but largely nothing. I do have the odd nut. I start with the best of intentions, as we all do, but then things happen."

He further talked about his love for sugar, saying:

"I love sugary things, so I eat a lot of sugary pastries the rest of the week. I love my food, I don't exercise as much as I used to because of my job. It's a little reset and a detox at the start of the week.”

Is the intermittent fasting routine safe?

Intermittent fasting (Image by pvproductions on Freepik)

It is quite evident what intermittent fasting is about. It is when you eat food regularly and then avoid it for some time. The diet followed by PM Rishi Sunak is called the 5:2 diet. It's where the individual eats regularly for five days and then restricts their diet for two days. This diet can have different impacts on different people.

This diet allows the body to use the stored body fat for energy, which enables weight loss. If you manage to maintain a balanced diet on the other days and fulfill the fasting, then intermittent fasting can be quite beneficial for you.

However, on the contrary, those who have diabetes, kidney problems, or pregnancy, should avoid such practices as this might have bring complications on your health.

What we gathered from this article is Rishi Sunak's 36-hour intermittent fasting can have its merits, but the extent to which it can be sustained without adverse effects can be a point to ponder upon. It is better to talk to your medical advisor before inculcating such diets into your lifestyle.