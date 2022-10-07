What are 5 Characteristics of Someone with Good Mental and Emotional Health?

Good mental health means you're able to maintain your day-to-day productivity, cope with stress, and reach your full potential.

It's important to understand that being in good mental health isn't just about not having a mental illness. In fact, people with mental illness like depression or anxiety can have excellent mental health practices. Similarly, you can be totally free from mental illness and still not be in good mental health.

Fostering resilience, self-awareness, and a general sense of well-being requires good emotional health. The way we receive and respond to criticism and feedback, how we offer advice, and how we observe and interpret what other people are doing also depend on how well we are emotionally balanced.

Characteristics of Someone with Good Mental and Emotional Health

While being mentally healthy looks a little different for everyone, there are some common characteristics of people who're able to maintain good mental health, emotional health, and resilience. Five such characteristics are as follows:

1) Practice Acceptance

Despite our best efforts to prevent them or make more effective plans, disappointments are inevitable.

As life is not flawless, we must be willing to accept its flaws rather than allowing disappointment to have a long-lasting negative impact on our life. People in good mental health recognize that disappointment happens to everyone, so they accept it, take lessons from it, and move on. It's pointless to ruminate on life's disappointments.

2) Live With a Purpose

Individuals with good mental health are aware of themselves, their surroundings, and others. (Image via Freepik/Pikisuperstar)

People define purpose differently, and our personal sense of purpose frequently overlaps with the objectives we establish for ourselves. There will always be a component of trial and error when it comes to establishing a sense of purpose. Unfortunately, most people don't have an 'eureka' moment where their life purpose becomes instantly evident.

Emotionally healthy people are able to focus on adopting new habits, skills, or pastimes to begin this process. Have you ever wished to participate in a sport but lacked the time? Do you wish to learn practical skills? Begin by defining or imagining something fresh to try. One positive action frequently leads to another.

For instance, mastering a fresh practical skill could open you up to new career opportunities, which could lead you to earn more money. With this extra money, you can travel the world, buy a house, buy a new car, and pay off debts.

3) Self-care is a Priority

Someone with good mental health is more likely to seek help. (Image via Freepik/Photographasia)

For mentally healthy people, self-care is a part of their daily routine and not something they engage in occasionally. People who are mentally well care about others, but not to the point where they stop taking care of themselves. By doing so, they're aware that it will make it easier for them to help others and be present in their relationships.

People who're mentally healthy can maintain their mental health by knowing when to say no and when to give themselves some space. That means while they care about others, they set healthy boundaries in all relationships.

4) Sense of Humor

Mentally healthy people laugh at their mistakes and at themselves, as they know that doing so improves their physical and mental well-being.

This ability to use humor is not a defense mechanism but rather a tool for them to exercise healthier choices. They see failures as stepping stones and find humor to support them in difficult situations.

They realize that individuals who can laugh at themselves are more likely to feel good and worry less. Chronic stress is less likely to affect those who worry less.

5) Make Their Own Decisions

If you are mentally healthy, making decisions becomes easier. (Image via Freepik/Vector Juice)

A mentally healthy individual recognizes that they are eventually responsible for their own lives. They are aware that every choice they make affects the world they live in. These choices add up over their lifetime to determine their final fate. You can't let other people make decisions for you.

The tiniest decisions can frequently have a lasting impact on your life. It's important to take responsibility for your actions and decisions. You need to understand that the environment exerts an invisible influence on behavior.

Mentally healthy people think that you should try to regulate your surroundings or, if that's not feasible, learn to adapt to it. You must work in a setting that accelerates rather than slows down your chances of winning.

Takeaway

Nobody consistently demonstrates all the qualities of mental health. However, it's crucial to practice maintaining psychological well-being every day.

People who are mentally well are better able to handle stress, which lowers their risk of mental diseases like depression and anxiety. Your mental and emotional health and well-being will significantly improve if you put at least two or more of the aforementioned characteristics into practice.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes