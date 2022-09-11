What are the 8 Limbs of Yoga?

The eight limbs of yoga were first outlined in the book ‘The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali’ which provided a guideline for leading a purposeful and meaningful life. The development of these limbs in yoga can help in experiencing eternal bliss and consciousness.

In the contemporary world, the practice of yoga more or less equates to weight loss, toned body, strengthened muscles, improved flexibility, and more. However, yoga is much more than physical aesthetics.Yoga is a way of life that can help in the path of enlightenment and wisdom.

Eight Limbs of Yoga

Let’s understand about the eight limbs of yoga in greater detail:

1) Yama (Ethics)

The fethics or yama emphasizes integrity and ethical standards that an individual sets for himself. This limb of yoga shows us to follow the golden rule of the universe along with conducting ourselves with the utmost integrity.

The five principles of yamas are:

Ahimsa or non-violence

Satya or truthfulness

Asteya or non-stealing

Brahmacharya or continence

Aparigraha or no covetousness

2) Niyama (Self Discipline)

The niyama or self-discipline helps cultivate the principle towards oneself and yoga practice. It helps in cultivating the habits that help in improving oneself and should be followed.

The five principles of niyama or self-discipline are:

Saucha or cleanliness

Samtosa or contentment

Tapas or spiritual austerities

Svadhyaya or understanding of oneself and sacred scriptures

Isvara Pranidhana or devotion to God

3) Asana (Pose)

The third limb of yoga is asana or pose, which is highly relevant in modern society due to the benefits they entail.

This limb can be understood as the posture and movement in yoga that places emphasis on the spiritual growth of the body. Practicing asanas or poses help in building concentration and discipline.

Yoga poses should be done in a relaxed manner for a better connection between mind and body rather than performing them solely as a form of workout. It's important to take time with the movement of the asanas as you move from one pose to another. Instead of stressing yourself out, the poses should be done with joy and ease.

4) Pranayama (Breath)

Pranayama is one of the most crucial parts of yoga practice, as making breathing a mindful or conscious practice helps in stress management and invigorate the life force and body. It's based on the principle of including breathing exercises in daily life.

The original formula of deep breathing includes a 1:4:2 ratio where you take a deep breath for one second, hold the breath for four seconds, and breathe out for two seconds.

5) Pratyahara (Awareness)

The pratyahara or awareness limb of yoga helps with inward journey and discovery of ultimate peace. It helps in cultivating detachment and straying away from outside stimuli and external factors that negatively impact our journey of self-growth.

6) Dharna (Focus)

Dharna or concentration helps in developing the pointed focus of the mind. While awareness helps in getting rid of outside distractions, focus helps in straying away from distractions.

You should learn to slow down your thinking and focus on developing a single point of attention. Deep meditation can help in building dharna or focus.

7) Dhyana (Meditation)

The seventh limb of yoga emphasizes deep meditation. It focuses on quieting down the mind with stillness and minimizing thoughts in the mind. However, dhyana or meditation requires an impressive amount of stamina and strength.

8) Samadhi (Bliss)

The last yoga limb is often considered a state of pure ecstasy. Her, an individual develops a deep connection to divinity and all living things. This stage helps you with finding ultimate peace and serenity.

Bottom Line

The eight limbs of yoga don't just promote physical fitness but can help destroy impurities and shine a light on wisdom.

These limbs focus on the philosophical basis of modern yoga practice that focuses on reaching the path of consciousness and divinity. It teaches about wisdom, spirituality, and infinite consciousness. Therefore, it's important to explore yoga both physically and spiritually.

