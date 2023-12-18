What is an 86-hour water fast? Exploring the safety of Dana White’s fasting

UFC president Dana White posted a reel on Instagram on November 16, talking about the benefits of an 86-hour water fast. White talked extensively about his experience, stating that it left him feeling "like a superhero."

White's caption read:

“I did an 86 hour water fast and I feel INCREDIBLE! Obviously I’m not a doctor, but I’ve been told by the experts that water fasting can help to significantly reduce the risks of cancer, alzheimers, and a ton of other health issues. Do your own research and talk to your own medical professionals but, I absolutely recommend it.”

For the unversed, an 86-hour water fast is the practice of taking just water for 86 straight hours while refraining from all food and caloric beverages.

Is 86-hour water fast safe?

Extended fasts must be practiced with precaution. (Image via Pexels/ Andrea Piacquadio)

An 86-hour water fast is an example of an extended water fast, which carries some dangers and is not recommended for everyone. While some people may choose to fast sometimes or for shorter periods, when it comes to longer periods, it's crucial to undertake these practices cautiously and under proper supervision.

Here are some safety considerations:

Speak with a Healthcare expert: It's important to get advice from a healthcare expert before undertaking a lengthy water fast. They can evaluate your current state of health, and medical background, and offer tailored guidance based on your particular requirements.

Hydration and electrolyte balance: Extended water fasting, like an 86-hour water fast, can cause electrolyte abnormalities and dehydration. It's critical to keep an eye on your hydration levels and take electrolyte supplements as needed. Serious health problems might arise from severe dehydration.

Activity and energy levels: During an 86-hour water fast, physical activity may become difficult and energy levels may drop. You must pay attention to your body and refrain from physically demanding tasks.

Refeeding: A crucial step in the procedure is breaking the fast. To prevent digestive problems, refeeding should be done gradually and with foods that are readily digested.

An 86-hour water fast's safety varies depending on several conditions; thus, it should be approached cautiously. Before beginning any extended fasting, always get medical advice, especially if you have any underlying medical illnesses or concerns.

What is the longest healthy time to fast?

A shorter duration of fast is recommended. (Image via Pexels/ Cats Coming)

Individual differences exist regarding the best and longest duration of fasting, which is determined by several factors including general health, medical history, and tolerance. Even while research on the possible health advantages of periodic and intermittent fasting is still ongoing, it's crucial to remember that lengthy or extended fasting needs to be done carefully and under the supervision of medical professionals.

Shorter fasting durations—such as intermittent fasting with daily or weekly cycles, like the 16/8 method, which involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window—have generally been the subject of more research and are often regarded as safer.

Regarding extended fasts, there isn't a maximum length that is generally accepted as safe for all people. Extended fasts lasting more than 48 hours carry certain risks, such as electrolyte imbalances, muscle loss, vitamin deficiencies, and other negative health impacts. Extended fasts—persisting for multiple days or longer—should only be followed under a doctor's supervision.