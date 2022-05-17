What Are the 5 Indicators of a Fit Person? 6 Simple Exercises You Can Do at Home to Stay Fit!

Physical fitness primarily comes from an active lifestyle and can be defined as the ability to undertake any physical activity with strength and energy. Being physically fit has many advantages, including having more strength, reduced stress, improved sleep and better brain activity.

But how can you tell if a person is physically fit?

When you think of a person being fit, you might imagine a perfect physique and personality. However, being fit is not all about outer appearance, instead, it is the ability to perform and enjoy regular activities.

Therefore, to determine this, several indicators show if a person is fit and capable of undertaking everyday tasks. This includes:

Muscular strength

Flexibility

Cardiovascular endurance,

Muscular endurance and

Body composition

Also, many common factors affect fitness such as age, gender, diet, physique, existing illness, etc. Becoming physically fit may seem like a challenging task if you are not that into fitness and gym; however, with simple exercises and consistency, you can easily improve your fitness and become physically and mentally fit.

Exercises to keep you fit and healthy

Listed below are six exercises you can practice at home for maximum fitness. You don’t need any equipment to do these exercises. Just make some space in your living area and incorporate these exercises into your daily routine for an easy yet effective workout session.

1) Lunges

Lunges are a great way to enhance your lower body strength. They promote functional movement and improve balance while strengthening your glutes and legs.

Here’s how to perform a lunge correctly:

Stand upright. Your feet should be at a shoulder-width distance, and your arms straight by your sides.

Take a step forward with your left leg and bend your left knee. As you do this, make sure your thigh gets paralleled to the floor and your left knee doesn’t extend beyond your left foot.

Now push up through your left foot and return to the initial position.

Repeat the move with your right leg.

Complete at least four sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Check out the following video for your reference:

2) Squats

If you want to enhance flexibility in your hips and lower back, practice squats daily. The squat increases your core as well as lower body strength. It is an ideal exercise that burns a good amount of calories.

Here’s how to perform squats correctly:

Stand straight and keep your feet a bit wider than your shoulder-width distance. Keep your arms at your sides.

Keep your chin and chest up and engage your core as you bend your knees and push your hips back as if you are taking a sitting position.

Lower your body through your hips until your thighs get paralleled to the floor. As you do this, bring your arms in front of you.

Hold the squat position for a few seconds and then return to the initial position.

Complete four sets of 15 to 20 repetitions.

3) Pushups

Pushups are very productive exercises that help strengthen and target several major muscles in your body, including your abs, shoulders, arms, glutes, etc.

Get on all fours. Engage your core, pull down your shoulders and keep your neck straight.

Pull your chest up, extend your elbows in a controlled manner and then return to the start.

Make sure to keep your elbows as close as you can to your body throughout the exercise.

Complete four sets of as many repetitions as you can.

4) Burpees

Burpees are a perfect full-body exercise that improves your muscle strength and enhances your cardiovascular endurance.

Stand upright and keep your feet at a shoulder-width apart. Put your arms by your sides.

Extend your arms straight in front of you and squat down.

As your hands reach the floor, kick your legs behind into a pushup position.

In a controlled manner, jump both your feet up towards your palms and get your feet close to your hands.

Now bring your arms above your head, jump and stand up straight. This completes one rep.

Perform 10 to 15 repetitions.

5) Planks

Planks are an effective exercise that work on your whole body, especially your abdominal muscles. This exercise works your core and doesn’t strain your spine.

Start by taking a pushup position. Your toes and hands should be on the floor, core tight and back absolutely straight.

Look straight and slightly tuck your chin in.

Now, push your body up on your elbows and hold the position.

Maintain tension throughout your body and keep your shoulders, abs, quads, glutes and triceps engaged.

Lower your body and take the initial position.

Repeat the move.

6) Glute bridge

This exercise works on your posterior chain and helps define your lower back area, especially your buttocks.

Lie down on the floor with your feet straight on the ground, arms straight on your sides, and your knees bent.

Push through your heels and push your hips off the floor by squeezing your glutes, hamstrings and core.

As you do this, make sure your shoulders and upper back are still in contact with the floor, and your body down to your knees forms a straight line.

Hold the top position for a few seconds and repeat the move for 10 to 12 reps.

Summary

Performing these fundamental and simple exercises will help you become fit and improve your overall muscular endurance. Your body will become strengthened, and you’ll be able to perform almost every daily task efficiently.

