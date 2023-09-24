What Are Allergy Headaches and What Are Some of the Ways in Which They Can Be Kept under Control?

Allergy headaches are headaches that are caused due to underlying diagnosed or undiagnosed allergies. These might sometimes be difficult to deal with, given how easily people tend to ignore them as regular headaches. Therefore, it is recommended that expert opinion be sought at the earliest, to facilitate faster treatment.

Headaches that arise due to allergies are usually classified into two types--sinus headaches and migraine headaches.

Sinus headaches are the ones in which the affected person experiences throbbing and sometimes shooting pain in and around the sinus area, which are air-filled spaces located inside the forehead, the cheekbones, and the area behind the bridge of the nose. This usually happens due to inflammation caused by an allergic reaction that makes the sinuses swell up and make more mucus.

Migraine headaches, on the other hand, are characterized by intense throbbing pain usually on one side of the head. These kinds of headaches are usually accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea and vomiting. It can also be sometimes accompanied by an increased sensitivity towards light and sound.

What Are Some of the Triggers for Allergy Headaches?

All kinds of headaches caused due to underlying allergies are triggered due to some internal and external factors. These factors differ based on the type of headache. In the case of sinus headaches, some of the external triggers may include:

smoke

tobacco smoke

dust mites

tree pollen

grass pollen

mold

pet dander

In the case of migraine headaches, some of the possible triggers may include:

strong smell (like perfumes)

alcohol

stress

tobacco smoke

food allergy

fatigue

hunger

change in weather

hormonal changes

What Are Some of the Symptoms of Allergy Headaches?

Some of the common symptoms of allergy headaches involve a runny nose or blocked nose and watery eyes

It can be sometimes difficult to differentiate between headaches caused due to migraines and headaches caused due to sinus. However, in the case of sinus headaches, people usually experience pain in and around the sinus areas, which involves the top of the head. Meanwhile, in the case of migraine headaches, people usually experience throbbing pain on one side of the head.

Some of the common symptoms of sinus may include:

blocked nose

inability to smell

toothache

nasal discharge

sinus headache

bad breath

pain and swelling in and around the sinus areas like the forehead, eyes, and cheeks

Some of the common symptoms of migraine may include:

a runny nose

watery eyes

throbbing pain only on one side of the head

nausea

an increased sensitivity to light and sound or both

In some rare cases, allergy headaches can also be caused due to hay fever. In that case, the symptoms may include:

a runny nose

watery eyes

sneezing

nose blockage

irritation in the eyes, throat, nose, and mouth

What Are Some of the Ways in Which Allergy Headaches Are Treated?

Doctors may suggest over-the-counter pain medications to get rid of control the symptoms of allergy headaches

If allergy headaches are caused due to some common triggers, it is important that these triggers are avoided. In case that is not possible, the following courses of action may be suggested by a medical practitioner as treatment for such types of headaches:

nasal spray

pain relief medication

oral or nasal decongestants

intranasal corticosteroids

antihistamines

immunotherapy

triptans

Dihydroergotamine

Dopamine agonist antiemetics

Besides this, you can also care for your symptoms on your own by doing the following things:

by putting a warm, slightly wet cloth on the face

by drinking considerable amounts of fluids like water or fruit juices if possible

by inhaling steam from a bowl or a steam machine

In the case of headaches caused due to allergies, it is very important to identify the triggers at the earliest and take the necessary steps to avoid them. This is because allergies are mostly something that you have to deal with your entire life. Therefore, knowing what gives rise to it and how you can control it is necessary for leading a healthier life.