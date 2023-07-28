What is hay fever: Understanding its common symptoms and treatments   

If you often have a runny or stuffy nose or you sneeze a lot, chances are you may have hay fever, also known as allergic rhinitis, which causes different symptoms, particularly affecting the nose.

Often, hay fever causes cold-like symptoms like sinus pressure and nasal congestion, but it isn’t caused by any virus. Allergic rhinitis is caused by allergic responses to indoor or outdoor substances or allergens.

Read on to learn more about hay fever – what it is, common signs and symptoms and treatment options to get rid of it.

What is hay fever?

Allergic rhinitis is an allergic reaction to allergens. (Photo via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to allergens - harmful particles in the air. Several outdoor and indoor allergens can cause allergic rhinitis, including mold, dust mites, pollen and certain plants.

Reports suggest that allergic rhinitis is the fifth-most common illness in the United States.

What are the signs and symptoms of allergic rhinitis?

Symptoms can include body aches. (Photo via Freepik/Wayhomestudio)

Symptoms of allergic rhinitis can usually begin at different times and seasons of the year, depending on what allergen the individual is allergic to.

It's also important to note that symptoms of hay fever might vary from one person to another and may affect an individual’s health differently.

Some common signs of hay fever include:

watery eyes

coughing

sneezing

nasal congestion

chest congestion

sore and itchy throat

runny or blocked nose

Apart from these cold-like symptoms, allergic rhinitis can also cause serious symptoms. Some major hay fever symptoms include:

severe headaches

sweats

loss of taste

loss of smell

severe itching in the throat, ears, and nose

difficulty breathing due to a blocked nose

facial pain caused by sinus pressure

body aches

fatigue

In some cases, people might also experience insomnia, irritability and extreme weakness. These symptoms might be worse in people with respiratory problems like asthma. Moreover, they may also experience breathlessness and more wheezing.

How to cure hay fever permanently?

Currently, there's no permanent cure for allergic rhinitis. However, people may get relief from uncomfortable symptoms with certain treatments and remedies as discussed below.

Hay fever treatment options

There are several allergy medicines that can improve symptoms of allergic rhinitis. These may include nasal sprays, pills, eye drops and injections

Your healthcare provider will prescribe you the right treatment option depending on the severity of your symptoms and allergies. Some treatments may include:

Decongestants

Decongestants can reduce symptoms. (Photo via Freepik)

These medications help reduce congestion in the sinuses and nose and help improve breathing, too. Decongestants are available in the form of pills and liquid that needs to be taken by mouth or are available as a nasal spray.

It's important to note that decongestants can be addictive if used for a longer duration and can also cause certain side effects like trouble sleeping, headaches and nausea. Therefore, make sure to consult a doctor before using any form of decongestant.

Nasal sprays

Nasal sprays can help with congestion. (Photo via Freepik/bearfotos)

Corticosteroid nasal sprays and inhalers can also reduce symptoms of allergic rhinitis and ease inflammation.

These medications can reduce stuffy noses and help with breathing as well. Side effects from corticosteroid nasal sprays can include nasal irritation, headaches, severe cough and nosebleeds.

Antihistamines

Antihistamine tablets can help. (Photo via Pexels/Dids)

These medications work by blocking the histamine released during an allergic reaction. Antihistamines are available as a prescription drug or may be purchased over the counter as well. They're available as liquids, pills, nasal sprays, inhalers and eye drops.

Side effects from antihistamines can include drowsiness and dizziness, so make sure not to exceed the dose. Also, avoid consuming alcohol when taking any form of antihistamine.

Before taking any of the aforementioned medications for allergic rhinitis, consult your doctor to know about the right dosage. That's especially important for people with health concerns and pregnant or breastfeeding women.

Moreover, see a doctor if allergy medications don’t ease your symptoms or if your condition doesn’t improve in a few days. Your doctor might run some tests to determine the underlying cause.