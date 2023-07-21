10 warning signs of mold toxicity in the body 

Mold toxicity can make you ill and lead to severe health complications. It mainly occurs when an individual gets exposed to toxic mold spores.

Mold toxicity can trigger several mold poisoning symptoms and also cause unexplained illnesses. Mold can appear in green, black, red or white colors and can be very harmful to health if left to spread and not detected and treated at the right time.

Who is at a greater risk for mold toxicity?

People with respiratory issues are at a greater risk. (Photo via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Mold toxicity can affect people of all age groups, but it's more harmful to people:

with asthma or any other respiratory problem

who are allergic to molds

who live in a house with poor ventilation and humidity

with jobs that require exposure to molds

who live in a flooded area

So, how can you determine if mold toxicity is taking a toll on your health? Well, there are numerous signs and symptoms that suggest you have been exposed to toxic molds. Take a look.

Symptoms of mold toxicity in the body

Here are ten symptoms of mold toxicity you need to watch out for:

#1 Allergic reactions

Mold spores can result in mold allergies and lead to certain allergic reactions. These can include wheezing, skin rashes, coughing and congestion.

These symptoms may typically occur immediately after you’ve been exposed to toxic mold. Keep in mind that if you have a weak immune system, you're at a greater risk of developing allergies associated with mold.

#2 Fatigue

Exposure to mold can cause fatigue. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you're constantly exhausted and feel like doing nothing, mold toxicity could be the reason behind it. That's because when the body is exposed to mold toxins, it takes extra power to get them out, and as a result, you might feel lazy or lethargic all the time.

#3 Respiratory problems

Mold toxins can cause a variety of respiratory problems, as it affects all parts of the respiratory tract.

It can cause problems in the throat, nose, bronchial tubes and sinuses and lead to inflammation. Mold spores can cause respiratory problems like chest tightness, severe coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath.

#4 Skin problems

Toxic mold can lead to skin problems. (Photo via Freepik)

Certain skin problems are also major symptoms of mold toxicity. These include rashes, itching, redness and eczema.

When the skin gets exposed to mold spores, it triggers immune responses, which further causes inflammation and other skin problems. Mold spores, when inhaled or ingested, are also linked to skin issues like dermatitis, scaly skin and dry skin.

#5 Digestive problems

Mold toxicity can also lead to digestive problems. Mold-contaminated food, when ingested, can result in gastrointestinal problems and trigger several issues, including stomach pain, diarrhea, acid reflux and gas.

The toxins damage the balance of good bacteria in the intestines and increase risk of digestive problems.

#6 Headaches and migraines

It can cause severe headaches. (Photo via Freepik)

Exposure to toxic mold can cause severe headaches or migraine attacks in people. These symptoms are usually the result of inflammation in the brain, caused by mold spores and other toxic byproduct of molds.

#7 Chronic sinus issues

Mold spores can lead to chronic sinusitis and also cause severe congestion. It can irritate the mucosal membrane of the nasal passage and trigger sinus-related problems. These may include loss of smell, facial and teeth pain, postnasal drip and headaches.

#8 Joint problems

Exposure to mold can cause joint pain. (Photo via Freepik)

Mold toxins can lead to joint stiffness and other problems and also result in fungal arthritis.

Fungal spores can accumulate in bones and tissues and trigger inflammation, which can further cause muscle and joint pain and numerous musculoskeletal issues like limited mobility, swelling, and more. Fungal arthritis can affect the hips, knees, shoulders and ankles.

#9 Cognitive problems

Certain toxins found in molds are also linked to brain damage. They enter the brain and central nervous system and further lead to impaired cognition and neuroinflammation.

Studies suggest that mycotoxins found in molds directly damage the neurons and also interfere with brain function. As a result, it damages communication between brain cells and causes several cognitive problems, including brain fog, memory loss, lack of focus and concentration.

#10 Depression and anxiety

It can cause anxiety and depression. (Photo via Pexels/Liza Summer)

Studies suggest that mold toxicity can impair neuronal functions and result in disorders associated with anxiety and depression. Toxic mold spores can also disrupt neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, causing changes in mood and depression symptoms.

If you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms, consult a doctor immediately to get the right treatment. Always remember that the symptoms mentioned above can be even more dangerous in individuals with weak immune system or in people with health issues.

Moreover, if you notice mold in your home, it's recommended to consult a professional remediation company and get it treated right away.