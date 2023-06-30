What causes heartburn every day? Understanding acid reflux and how to manage it

Heartburn can be an uncomfortable and bothersome experience many people face daily.

A burning sensation in the chest is experienced when stomach acid regurgitates into the esophagus. While occasional acid reflux is common and usually harmless, experiencing it every day can be a sign of a more chronic condition known as acid reflux.

In this article, we explore the causes of acid reflux and provide some helpful tips on managing acid reflux.

How to deal with heartburn?

The presence of excess weight can create pressure on the stomach, leading to the reflux of acid back into the esophagus. (Engin Akyurt/Pexels)

If you suffer from acid reflux every day, there are several lifestyle changes you can make to help alleviate your symptoms:

Maintain a healthy weight: Excess weight can put pressure on the stomach, causing acid to flow back up into the esophagus. By maintaining a healthy weight through regular exercise and a balanced diet, you can reduce the frequency and severity of acid reflux.

Eat smaller, more frequent meals: Consuming large meals can trigger acid reflux. Instead, choose to have several smaller meals throughout the day instead of larger ones. That will help prevent your stomach from becoming too full, reducing the likelihood of acid reflux.

Avoid trigger foods: Certain foods are known to trigger heartburn in individuals with acid reflux. These include foods like spicy dishes, citrus fruits, tomatoes, chocolate, caffeine and fatty or fried foods. By identifying and avoiding your trigger foods, you can significantly reduce the occurrence of acid reflux.

Foods that cause acid reflux

While trigger foods can vary from person to person, there are some common culprits that tend to cause acid reflux:

Spicy foods: Spices like chili powder, black pepper, and hot sauces can irritate the lining of the esophagus, leading to heartburn.

Citrus fruits: Oranges, lemons, grapefruits and other citrus fruits are highly acidic and can increase production of stomach acid, triggering acid reflux.

Tomatoes: Whether in the form of fresh tomatoes, tomato sauce or ketchup, the high acidity of tomatoes can exacerbate heartburn symptoms.

Foods that help acid reflux

Certain foods can help alleviate the symptoms. (Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

While it's important to avoid trigger foods, there are also foods that can help alleviate acid reflux:

Oatmeal: A warm bowl of oatmeal can soothe the esophagus and absorb excess stomach acid, providing relief from acid reflux.

Ginger: Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can help reduce inflammation in the esophagus and alleviate heartburn symptoms.

Green leafy vegetables: Vegetables like spinach, kale and broccoli are low in acid and high in fiber, making them excellent choices for individuals with acid reflux.

Experiencing heartburn every day can be a sign of acid reflux, a chronic condition that requires management.

By making lifestyle changes, like maintaining a healthy weight, eating smaller meals and avoiding trigger foods, you can help alleviate your symptoms. Additionally, incorporating foods like oatmeal, ginger and green leafy vegetables in your diet can provide relief from acid reflux.

Keep in mind that if your symptoms continue or exacerbate, it's crucial to seek advice from a healthcare professional for an accurate diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan.

