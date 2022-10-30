What Are the Best Muscle Groups to Work Out Together?

Regular strength training can do wonders for your health, but it's important to understand which muscle groups you should work out together. Knowing the right muscle groups to work out together can help in maximizing gains and preventing overtraining.

Different exercises engage different muscle, and to build strength, you need both exercise and rest properly. To maximize the outcome of your strength training routine, there're a variety of muscles that tend to work together best while giving rest to other muscle groups.

In this article, we will discuss the muscle groups you can work out together for the best results along with the importance of working the right muscle groups.

Importance of Working Out Right Muscle Groups Together

One of the reasons working out the right muscles together is important is because it allows proper rest and recovery to the other muscle groups.

That prevent overtraining, which can lead to tears or other injuries. It's recommended that you should work out each muscle group no more than twice per week.

Working out the right muscles together will also help in proper engagement and activation of each muscle, which will help in both building strength and muscle mass of the body. It will allow you to give your hundred percent to every muscle group.

Best Muscle Groups to Work Out Together

The human body has more than six hundred muscles. Making a proper workout plan to engage the muscles can make things much simpler.

There are several muscle groups that are close to each other and can be worked together. An individual can work on such muscles at the same time to reap the maximum benefits.

When it comes to strength training, there are usually six major muscles that're usually trained or targeted. These include shoulders, arms, legs, chest, back, hips, and abdominals

The muscles are further divided into specific categories, like deltoids, hamstrings, triceps, biceps, glutes, trapezius, forearms, and lats. There are several exercises that isolate specific muscle groups. For instance, the biceps curls work on the front muscles of the upper arm, also known as the biceps.

There are various exercises that efficiently work on several muscles at once with compound movement. Barbell deadlifts, for instance, work on the glutes, back, and arms. Similarly, barbell squats engage the back, quadriceps, abdominals, glutes, and hamstrings.

That's why it's crucial to draft an exercise plan that helps you engage and activate all the muscles. There's no single way to select the best muscle groups to work out together. You can experiment with various pairings to find out what works best for you. Muscle pairing groups also depend on your fitness goals, such as whether you want to play any sport or general fitness.

Sample Workout for Beginners

First day: shoulders and chest

Some of the exercises you can incorporate on the first day of the week to target your chest and shoulders are Superman, push-ups, bench press, single arm dumbbell rows, resistance band pull apart, and more.

Second day: abdominals, arms, and back

Exercises you can innclude on the second day to work on your back, abdominals, and arms include crunches, pull-ups, planks, leg raises, bicep curls, and more.

Third day: legs

Exercises on your leg day can include calf raises, squats, and lunges.

This workout plan for groupings of muscles is quite common and can enhance your health and fitness. As you become more aware of your body and build strength, you can also try a different workout routine for your muscle groups while emphasizing the smaller muscles, such as the lats and traps

Bottom Line

For your regular workout routine, finding the best muscle groups to work with can help you structure the exercises that need to be performed. The proper routine of strength training can not only give your muscles proper time for rest and recovery but can also help you avoid overtraining and injury.

Following a warm-up routine before strength training and stretching for cooling down is important. Focus on maintaining the right form in all the exercises for optimum benefits.

