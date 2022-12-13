What Are the Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea?

Hibiscus tea is becoming increasingly popular these days, as researchers discover more about the amazing health benefits the flower has to offer.

Apart from the varied health benefits, the flavors of hibiscus tea also come out pretty well. Sharing similarities with the taste of cranberries, hibiscus has a floral and refreshing fragrant taste.

Is Hibiscus Tea Good For Health?

The seeds, flowers, leaves, and stems of the hibiscus plant have been used in traditional medicine for many years. It's used by people to treat indigestion, high blood pressure, and other ailments - although science does not have much to say about that.

Hibiscus is used not just to prepare tea but also in syrups, jams, jellies, and sauces for its vibrant colour, velvety texture, and an array of touted health benefits.

Recently, researchers have begun to study the purported health benefits of this flowering plant.

Although specific research is necessary to pinpoint the exact health benefits, researchers generally agree that hibiscus tea can be good for health and may offer some good benefits. Here's why traditional and herbal teas are good for you:

Health Benefits of Hibiscus Tea

Check out the following health benefits this herbal beverage has to offer:

1) Full of Antioxidants

Hibiscus is rich in antioxidants. Beta-carotene, vitamin C, and anthocyanin are just a few of the antioxidants present in hibiscus. Antioxidants help prevent free radical damage.

Free radicals are substances that harm the cells and eventually cause diseases like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. Although the body produces its own antioxidants to combat free radical damage, eating foods high in antioxidants is generally recommended to stay healthy. Hibiscus tea can play a role in that.

2) Lowers Blood Pressure

Hibiscus has long been used in traditional medicine to lower blood pressure. Recently, research has also found that hibiscus helps lower both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

High blood pressure is very harmful and causes a decline in heart health over time. It can lead to conditions like stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and kidney disease.

Hence, having natural substances that may be able to keep blood pressure in check is advisable. However, you should consult your physician if you're on medication for high blood pressure before having hibiscus tea, as it may interfere with the same.

3) Combats Inflammation

Hibiscus may be able to combat inflammation in the body. High inflammation plays a role in the development of many diseases, like cancer, Alzheimer's, asthma, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and others. Hibiscus may have anti-inflammatory effects as well.

4) Reduces Cholesterol

High blood cholesterol level is a problem with a significant portion of the population. It contributes to serious diseases like heart attack and stroke. Again, hibiscus tea is said to help lower cholesterol levels, but more research is needed to fact-check this claim.

5) May help with weight loss

Hibiscus tea is often touted to be a good option for those trying to lose weight. Many studies too have shown the positive effects of hibiscus on weight management.

According to a report, hibiscus reduced body mass index (BMI), bodyweight, body fat, and the hip-to-waist ratio. Another study demonstrated that hibiscus extract reduced cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which can lower the chances of obesity.

Check out these teas to boost metabolism and lose weight.

However, these studies were conducted with concentrated hibiscus extract. Hibiscus tea may not in general be as concentrated as the extract. Nevertheless, there are other health benefits too that this popular herbal tea has to offer, like protection against cancer, promoting liver health, and others.

How to Make Hibiscus Tea?

There are many ways to make hibiscus tea. Check them out below.

Tea is generally made by steeping dried hibiscus buds in boiling hot water, but you can also get hibiscus tea bags from the market. Hibiscus powder is also available nowadays, which can be easily mixed with water to make a simple beverage.

Hibiscus extract, meanwhile, is a liquid form of supplemental hibiscus, which can also be mixed with water to have as a beverage.

Contraindications

Although hibiscus is generally considered safe in small doses, some people may be allergic to it, so it may be wise to tread carefully. In very high doses, the substance may cause liver damage.

