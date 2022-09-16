What Are the Health Benefits of Yoga for Women?

Yoga is an age-old practice that has been gaining high traction among all age groups due to the health benefits it offers. It is versatile as it enhances overall health efficiently. By addressing both physical and mental well-being, yoga improves the quality of life.

Women play multiple roles in personal and professional spheres. Practicing yoga will help them balance the different aspects of their lives. Here is a list of some of the major health benefits that women can gain from regularly practicing yoga.

Health Benefits of Yoga for Women

1. Strengthening Muscles

One of the major health benefits of yoga for women is that it helps in building full-body strength. Yoga poses and exercises tend to use one’s own bodyweight to create resistance, which is a great way to strengthen muscles across your body.

For instance, the sun salutation sequence in yoga targets several muscle groups of the body and helps in toning them by proper stretching. The measured movements with a proper breathing sequence make your muscles work to achieve strength and stability.

2. Reducing Back Pain

The stretching movements of the yoga exercises help the posterior chain and relieve the tightness and tension from the muscles. A good yoga routine helps in increasing the mobility and easing pain in your lower back. It also corrects misalignment of your spine thereby reducing the chances of injuries.

3. Effective Stress Management

Of all the health benefits of yoga, effective stress management is the most important for women. Yoga exercises promote mental health by calming the mind, releasing tension from the muscles, alleviating tightness, and rejuvenating your body. By closely focusing on the breath, clarity of thought and self-awareness are solidified.

4. Increased Flexibility and Balance

Yoga exercises are tailored to increase flexibility and balance in the body. The slow and controlled movements improve blood circulation and the resistance movements push the limits of the body. Over time, practice of yoga poses makes functional movements fluid and builds natural grace.

Yoga poses such as the bow pose, child pose, and upward facing dog enhance posture by counteracting slouching and bending.

5. Helping in Pregnancy

Yoga is beneficial to pregnant women as a safe exercise. Gentle stretching and relaxing movements have been shown to ease childbirth and recovery of pelvic floor weakness after complicated delivery. Breathing exercises improve oxygen circulation and healthy development of the fetus. Anxiety and stress are alleviated due to the calmness that we experience after a yoga session.

6. Improved Sleep Quality

Women compromise with their sleep due to their various responsibilities. Consistent practice of yoga enables a proper sleeping pattern without the use of drugs. Some yoga asanas can be performed as bedtime moves for relaxing the body and calming the mind to fall asleep. As the quality of sleep is enhanced, you also wake up fresh to face the day confidently.

7. Reducing Menstrual Symptoms

If practiced regularly, yoga can help in alleviating some of the severe symptoms of menstruation in women, such as cramps. It prevents the effects of mood swings and hot flushes. Further, it is a safe exercise for premenopausal women to maintain bone strength and avoid hormone treatment.

Research has also shown that yoga helps in improving mental health by working on anxiety attacks and depressive episodes.

Bottom Line

Women can enjoy the aforementioned health benefits by regularly practicing yoga.

Breathing techniques are a crucial part of yoga and must be included to reap the maximum benefits from the poses and exercises. It is always better to learn from a trained instructor to understand the proper technique and sequence of doing the poses.

Considering the health benefits provided by the yoga poses and exercises, women should definitely include them in their daily routine. You don't need to practice advanced yoga poses, just a few simple yoga exercises will also do the trick.

