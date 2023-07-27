What Are The Signs and Symptoms Of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS)?

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS) is an uncommon, severe skin condition that can prove fatal if not treated. It belongs to a class of diseases called severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCARs), which are characterized by an allergic reaction that affects the skin and mucous membranes. Although the precise origin of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is not entirely known yet, some drugs or diseases can cause it to flare up.

In this article, we'll look at the several signs and symptoms of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome and clarify how it presents clinically.

What Are The Signs and Symptoms Of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome?

You have to assess the symptoms carefully (Image via Unsplash)

1. Early Indications

It might be difficult to make an early diagnosis of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome since the condition's initial symptoms can be hazy and flu-like. Fatigue, fever, sore throats, and headaches are possible side effects for patients.

These vague symptoms might be misdiagnosed as a cold or a minor viral illness, delaying the need for medical care. However, it's important to be alert to any odd symptoms or indications, particularly if there's a history of recent drug use or an illness.

2. Skin Rash

One of the hallmark symptoms of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is the development of a painful and rapidly progressing skin rash. The rash usually starts as small, red, or purple spots, resembling a target or a bullseye.

Over time, these spots may merge and form large, widespread areas of redness. The skin may become tender to the touch and feel like it is burning or stinging. The rash typically appears on the face, trunk, and extremities but can spread to involve the entire body.

3. Blistering

4. Involvement of Mucous Membranes

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome can also affect the mucous membranes lining numerous bodily cavities, such as the mouth, eyes, nose, and genital regions, in addition to the skin.

Patients could get uncomfortable mouth sores that make it hard for them to eat or drink. Severe conjunctivitis can cause red, puffy eyes with a risk of damaging the cornea and impairing vision. Genital involvement can be painful and uncomfortable.

5. Respiratory and Gastrointestinal Symptoms

Stevens-Johnson Syndrome occasionally has gastrointestinal and respiratory effects. Because of the involvement of the respiratory tract, patients may have a cough, breathing problems, or a sore throat. There may also be gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

6. Flu-like Symptoms

The flu-like symptoms that were present in the early stages of Stevens-Johnson Syndrome could get worse as it worsens. The patient may have an increase in fever and a growing sickness. This overall condition's worsening is a worrying symptom that necessitates urgent medical care.

7. Malaise and Weakness

An overall sense of malaise, weakness, and exhaustion can result from SJS. The patient may have low energy levels as a result of the body's immunological reaction to the disease.

The condition may prove fatal if left untreated (Image via Pexels)

A serious and potentially fatal skin condition, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is characterized by uncomfortable symptoms that affect the skin and mucous membranes. Early symptoms could be vague and resemble typical viral illnesses.

Nonetheless, the primary characteristics of SJS are the fast growth of a severe skin rash, blistering, skin separation, and involvement of mucous membranes. In addition, the illness may become more complex due to respiratory, gastrointestinal, and flu-like symptoms.

It is crucial to get medical help right away if you think you or someone you know is suffering from SJS symptoms. The management of this dangerous illness and the avoidance of further problems depend heavily on early diagnosis and fast treatment.

To reduce symptoms and encourage recovery, medical experts will seek to pinpoint probable triggers and offer supportive treatment. Patients must disclose their medical history and drug usage to healthcare professionals in order to guarantee safe and effective treatment because SJS is frequently linked to certain medicines.